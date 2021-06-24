OTTUMWA — Ottumwa celebration of Independence Day gets under way Monday with a reading of the Declaration of Independence in the Sycamore Park Shelter House.
The annual event, now in its 17th year, begins at 6 p.m. with an ice cream social and children’s activities. Then, at 6:30 p.m., the program begins with patriotic vocal music and the reading of the Declaration of Independence.
The document will be ready by 13 different people, representing the 13 colonies. Attendees will also be able to view a copy of Thomas Jefferson’s handwritten draft as well as a copy of the declaration itself; copies will also be available as a handout. There will also be a display of flags.
All are welcome to celebrate the event, which is hosted by the Wapello County Republican Party. A freewill offering will also be accepted.