OTTUMWA — The Greater Ottumwa Convention & Visitors Bureau is now Meet Ottumwa.
The rebranding took place in an effort to use a more proactive name to emphasize Ottumwa as a destination for groups and gatherings, including meetings, conferences, weddings, reunions and sporting events. As a result, the organization’s website can now be found at www.meetottumwa.org.
The new tagline, “Where Iowa Meets the World,” is reflective of Ottumwa’s cultural diversity and is a mirror of where Ottumwa is today. New logos were also created as part of the four-month effort.
The rebranding is also supplemental to Meet Ottumwa’s marketing campaign, which included at YouTube advertising program and the Ottumwa All Starts Program. Results have already been seen from it, with several gatherings scheduled for this summer, including the Technology Association of Iowa, Midwest Cornhole League, Professional Developers of Iowa, and the Babe Ruth 14-Year-Old World Series.
A Meet Ottumwa Rebranding Rollout Reception is set for 4:30-6 p.m. April 22 at Bridge View Center and will include a presentation on the rebranding in greater detail. RSVPs to the event can be made by emailing Andy Wartenberg at awartenberg@greaterottumwacvb.org.