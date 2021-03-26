OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Street will close to traffic Monday between Fourth and Fifth streets.
The closure is a result of the resumption of the Ottumwa Street Reconstruction that began in the fall. Monday's work marks the beginning of phase two and consists of street reconstruction and sidewalk and driveway installation. It is expected to last four to six weeks, pending weather conditions. Residents will have limited access to their homes at times. The Washington Apartments and Oak Terrace Apartments will have access from Fourth Street during this phase of work.