OTTUMWA — Outlooks for feed and grain are for record-high production across the country as well as domestic use according to the recent World Agricultural Supply and Demand projections.
The U.S. corn crop is projected at a record 16 billion bushels, up from last year on increased area and a return to trend yield. The yield projection of 178.5 bushels per acre is based on a weather-adjusted trend assuming normal planting progress and summer growing season weather, estimated using the 1988-2019 time period.
The U.S. feed-grain outlook for 2020-21 is for both record-high production and domestic use along with greater exports and larger ending stocks. Despite WASDE-600-2 beginning stocks that are down slightly from a year ago, total corn supplies are forecast at a record-high 18.1 billion bushels.
Food, seed and industrial (FSI) use is projected to rise 245 million bushels to 6.6 billion. Corn used for ethanol is projected to increase from the 2019-20 COVID-19 reduced levels, based on expectations of a rebound in U.S. motor gasoline consumption.
Corn feed and residual use is projected higher mostly reflecting a larger crop and lower expected prices. Corn exports are forecast to rise 375 million bushels to 2,150 million, driven by growth in the world corn trade.
The United States market share is expected to increase from the 201-20 multi-year low, but remains below the average level seen during 2015-16 to 2019-20 with expected competition from Argentina, Brazil and Ukraine. With total U.S. corn supply rising more than use, 2020-21 U.S. ending stocks are up 1.2 billion bushels from last year. If realized, it would be the highest mark reached in 33 years.
Stocks relative to use at 22.4 percent would be the highest since 1992-93. With larger stocks relative to use, the season average farm price is projected at $3.20 per bushel, down 40 cents from 2019-20 and the lowest since 2006-07.
The global coarse grain outlook for 2020-21 is for record production and use and larger ending stocks. World corn production is forecast to reach a record-high with the largest increases for the United States, Brazil, Ukraine, Mexico and Canada.
Global corn use is expected to grow four percent with foreign consumption up three percent. Global corn imports are projected to increase four percent. Notable forecast increases in corn imports include the European Union, Egypt, Mexico, Iran, Morocco and Vietnam.
Global corn ending stocks are up from a year ago, as a decline in foreign stocks is more than offset by an increase for the United States. Excluding China and the United States, ending stocks are up four percent relative to a year ago.
For China, total coarse grain imports are forecast at 18.3 million tons, up 1.3 million from 2019-20 but below the 2014-15 record of 25.7 million tons. Since 2001-02, China’s largest individual coarse grain import total occurred during 2014-15 with 10.2 million tons of sorghum. Over that same time period realized corn imports reached a high of 5.5 million tons.
Expectations are for robust demand from China in 2020-21, with seven million tons of corn, six million tons of barley and five million of sorghum imports from all sources.