Ottumwa Fire
1:49 p.m. Thursday. Investigation in the 400 block of North Green Street.
3:22 p.m. Thursday. Illegal burning reported in the 500 block of Frank Street.
10:25 p.m. Thursday. Vehicle collision in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue.
7:48 a.m. Friday. Investigation in the 1600 block of Steller Avenue.
Medical calls: 5 p.m. Thursday. Church Street. 9:52 p.m. Thursday. Lake Drive. 9:57 p.m. Thursday. South Market Street. 11:33 p.m. Thursday. North Ash Street. 12:01 a.m. Friday. Mary Street. 12:45 a.m. Friday. Oak Ridge Road. 3:09 p.m. Friday. West Keota Street.
Ottumwa Police
4:31 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged the Wapello County Jail with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
5:01 p.m. Wednesday. Molly Beatrice Jones, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lynwood Avenue with four counts of violation of protective order and interference with official acts.
12:14 a.m. Thursday. Annie Sue Henry, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Highway 63 and East Mary Street with failure to appear.
12:33 a.m. Thursday. Patrick Antonio Simmons, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with OWI.
11:14 a.m. Thursday. Cemeron Dawyne Babcock, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Queen Anne Avenue with violation of probation and failure to appear.
12:41 p.m. Thursday. Samantha Rose Iseton, 25, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of North Clay Street.
2:47 p.m. Thursday. Aidan Allen Edward Miller, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
9:36 p.m. Thursday. Trevor Quentin Medina, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Sheridan Avenue with driving while barred.
Centerville Police
6:02 p.m. Wednesday. Felix Herrera, 26, of Centerville, was charged in the 600 block of North Park Avenue, Centerville, with violation of no contact order.
11:28 a.m. Thursday. James William Seddon, 42, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street, Centerville, with violation of parole.
1:20 a.m. Friday. Joshua John Susin, 40, of Centerville, was charged in the 400 block of East Sheridan Avenue, Centerville, with second-degree criminal mischief, assault while participating in a felony, second-degree burglary, simple assault, assault on law enforcement officers, interference with official acts and public intoxication.
Appanoose Sheriff
2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Nicholas Cody Cone, 29, of Moulton, was charged in the 19000 block of 168th Avenue, Mystic, with three counts of violation of no contact order.
6:26 a.m. Friday. Shawn Thomas Grosekemper, 48, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 14000 block of 600th Street, Cincinnati, with sex offender registry violation and driving under suspension.