Ottumwa Fire
10:07 a.m. Monday. Property damage car accident at Golf Ave. and N. Court St.
Medical calls: 6:10 p.m. Monday. W. Finley Ave. 7:01 p.m. Monday. N. Court St. 8:33 p.m. Monday. Ray St. 12:14 a.m. Tuesday. W. 2nd St. 10:21 a.m. Tuesday. W. Finley Ave. 10:53 a.m. Tuesday. N. Ward St.
Ottumwa Police
5:04 a.m. Friday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Ellis Ave. with OWI first offense and person under legal age.
1:40 p.m. Friday. Sores Sorum, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of N. Johnson Ave. with public intoxication-alcohol and trespass.
3 p.m. Friday. Dawn Michelle Russell, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:50 p.m. Friday. Kyle Lewis McCarroll, 34, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Ave. with prohibited acts and public intoxication.
10:25 a.m. Saturday. Cole Jaye O’Leary-Thudium, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. with domestic assault-serious.
5:10 p.m. Saturday. Codi Edward Ray Neal, 25, of Drakesville, was served with three warrants in the 900 block of Glenwood Ave.
5:24 p.m. Saturday. Willow B. Kauffman, 25, of Keosauqua, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:23 p.m. Saturday. Joshua Charles Lee Taylor, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Moore St. with driving while barred.
9:14 p.m. Saturday. Aaron Preston Condor, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of N. Holt St. with trespassing inside a placarded dwelling.
9:14 p.m. Saturday. Chelsea Nicole Skinner, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of N. Holt St. with trespassing inside a placarded dwelling.
11:12 p.m. Saturday. Lindsay Marie Worth, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of E. Williams St. with OWI second offense.
1:13 a.m. Sunday. Natrik Harry, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. with domestic-serious with inury or weapon.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Claude Dennis Breese Jr., 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Phoenix Jade Cook Ream, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Lane Scott Davis, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Jacob D. Hershberger, 20, of Waverly, was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Lex Thomas Judy, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. A juvenile from Ottumwa was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. A juvenile from Bloomfield was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. A juvenile from Albia was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Austin James Metzger, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Benjamin Merle Oliver, 19, of Pulaski, was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Bailee Rae Peterson, 19, of Floris, was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Stephen James Potter, 19, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Jameson Gage Robertson, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Tyreece Michael Small, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Davis Cale Westhoff, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with person under legal age.
3:30 a.m. Sunday. Stephen Craig Johnson, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of W. 2nd St. with prohibited acts and driving while barred.
8:59 a.m. Sunday. Dustin Allan Kelley, 21, of Unionville, Iowa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Main St. with drunk driving revocation and was served a warrant.
12:42 p.m. Sunday. Austin Lee Wheatley, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Swanson Ave. with disorderly conduct.
7:08 p.m. Sunday. Michael Lee Mcintosh, 36, of Ottumwa, was served in the 1300 block of E. Mary St. with a warrant.
7:37 p.m. Sunday. Nicholis Moyers, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with public intoxication-alcohol and public nudity-urination.
8:27 p.m. Sunday. Heather Dawn Steele, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at N. Clay St. and W. 3rd St. with prohibited acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear.
10:52 p.m. Sunday. Fernix Salle, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Williams St. with OWI third or subsequent offense, violation of protective order, child endangerment, and driving while revoked for drunk driving.
1:13 a.m. Monday. Natrik Harry, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. with prohibited acts.
2:50 a.m. Monday. James Taylor Smith, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of S. Milner St. with violation of a protective order.
8:42 a.m. Monday. Lee Johnny, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. Mary St. and S. Willard St. with OWI second offense.
9:26 a.m. Monday. Joe Scott Bakalar, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at N. Madison Ave. and E. Finley Ave. with failure to appear.
12:10 p.m. Monday. Keayen James Dains, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at N. Sheridan Ave. and Hobson St. with driving while barred.
12:22 p.m. Monday. Lucas Krogmeier, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with second-degree harassment.
1:34 p.m. Monday. Wesley Allen Gridley, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of W. Rochester Road with failure to appear and was served a warrant.
2:35 p.m. Monday. Austin Dakota Carrow, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of E. 2nd St. with disorderly conduct.
Wapello Sheriff
1:02 p.m. Monday. Cody Beason, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for escape from custody.
8:11 p.m. Monday. David Johnson, 49, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 7000 block of 120th Ave., Ottumwa, with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Appanoose Sheriff
2:44 a.m. Saturday. Trevor Davis White, 36, of Centerville, was charged at the Davis County Jail in Bloomfield with failure to appear, driving while barred, and had his pre-trial released revoked.
3:49 p.m. Monday. Dustin Allan Kelley, 21, of Newton, had his pre-trial released revoked at the Davis County Jail.
8:10 p.m. Monday. Travis Jennings Nagel, 44, of Centerville, had his pre-trial release revoked at the Davis County Jail.