Ottumwa Police
8:45 a.m. Monday. Stephen Craig Johnson, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Johnson Avenue with driving while barred.
9:07 a.m. Monday. Jeffery Alan Feehan, 55, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant on Woodshire Drive.
10:20 a.m. Monday. Tyson Michael Faoro, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ray Street with improper restraint of animals.
10:55 a.m. Monday. Kimberly Sue Panko, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ray Street with improper restraint of animals.
10:55 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
11:17 a.m. Monday. Nicholas Bradley Briggs, 20, of Russell, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with person under legal age.
3:15 p.m. Monday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with two counts of violation of protective order and interference with official acts.
5:43 p.m. Monday. Kassandra Sue Carnahan, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree theft and forgery.
5:43 p.m. Monday. Robert Maalon Sachen, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree theft.
10:15 p.m. Monday. Zachary Lee Downing, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Wildwood Drive with driving under barred.
No time given, Monday. Morgan Raymond, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with OWI, no valid license and open container.
1:12 a.m. Tuesday. Larry Eugene Waller, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.
2:15 a.m. Tuesday. Tajuan Dwanaz Harris, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Turner Drive with OWI and drunk driving revocation.
8:25 a.m. Tuesday. Francis Edgar, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Market Street with OWI.
11:50 a.m. Tuesday. Sandra Granados, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue with keeping prohibited animals.
5:30 p.m. Tuesday. David Logan Eakins, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8 p.m. Tuesday. Freddie Max Morrow Jr., 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at K Avenue and Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
11:13 p.m. Tuesday. Sherry Dawn Cerda, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Maple Avenue and North Jefferson Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:13 p.m. Tuesday. Celia Mary Jimenez Flores, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Maple Avenue and North Jefferson Street with OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
No time given, Tuesday. Kristine Roseira Jones, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
No time given, Tuesday. Douglas Raymond Spurgeon, 42, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 100 block of North Weller Street.
Wapello Sheriff
8:29 p.m. Friday. Elijah Utterback, 42, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
8:51 p.m. Friday. Elizabeth Tully, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at North Weller and Bardell steets in Ottumwa with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
1:45 a.m. Saturday. Joshua Vargason, 39, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Fourth and Walnut streets in Eddyville with driving while barred.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Owen Glosser, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 12000 block of River Road in Ottumwa with OWI.
2:02 p.m. Monday. Aurelius Christopher John Daniel, 25, of Fairfield, was arrested on outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Beau Jones, 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested in Davis County on outstanding warrants for escape from custody and violation of probation.
Centerville Police
7:56 p.m. Friday. Makayla Janes Dixon, 21, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of South 21st Street, Centerville, with public intoxication.
7:56 p.m. Friday. Kevin Wayne Davis, 46, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of South 21st Street, Centerville, with contempt.