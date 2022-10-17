Ottumwa Police
5:11 p.m. Oct. 11. Cain Edward Connelly, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with voluntary absence from custody.
7:39 p.m. Oct. 11. Arfin Rincher, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and North Sheridan Avenue with failure to appear.
8:40 p.m. Oct. 11. Claudia Marie Larios 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 Block of Venture Drive with violation of no contact order and trespass.
8:40 p.m. Oct. 11. Jose Rosalio Hernandez, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 Block of Venture Drive with second-degree criminal mischief, driving under suspension, violation of no contact order, first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault, possession of a controlled substance and violation of no contact order.
8:43 pm Oct. 11. Ashley Marie Collett, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 Block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
12:01 a.m. Oct. 12. Lawrence Joseph Laumeyer, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
12:59 a.m. Oct. 12. A juvenile was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
10:28 a.m. Oct. 12. Claudia June Woodsmall, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and Wildwood Avenue with driving while barred.
1:52 p.m. Oct. 12. Carlens Michauds, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
3:58 p.m. Oct. 12. Frankie Robbie Rodarte, 63, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Wabash Avenue with domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow, willful injury and possession of firearm by felon.
4:18 a.m. Oct. 13. Lyle Cameron Essary 18, of Eldon, was charged in the 1400 block of West Finley Avenue with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
4:18 a.m. Oct. 13. Carrye Ruthann Metcalf, 18, of Douds, was charged in the 1400 block of West Finley Avenue with possession of controlled substance and possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
2:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Patience Renee Dugger, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass.
5:03 p.m. Oct. 13. Michael Joseph Ritter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of failure to appear.
8:02 p.m. Oct. 13. Louis Joseph Testa Jr., 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Lake Road with OWI.
No time given, Oct. 13. Rebecca Lyn Hardy, 51, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
No time given, Oct. 13. Regina Kimberly Young, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and trespass.
