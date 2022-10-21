Ottumwa Police
9:50 a.m. Wednesday. Zachary Aron McDanel, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Fourth Street with violation of no contact order.
10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Tristan Isaiah Verrips, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with willful injury.
12 p.m. Wednesday. Two juveniles were charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
12:17 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Ottumwa Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
5:58 p.m. Wednesday. Michael Allan Penrod, 40, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of Osceola Street.
No time given, Wednesday. Rafael Shay Ramirez, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Appanoose Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and violation of no contact order.
11 a.m. Thursday. Andrew Murray, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of Brentwood Drive with domestic abuse assault.
12:05 p.m. Thursday. Derek Sean Inman, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Green Street and East Fourth Street with driving while barred.
12:34 p.m. Thursday. Liam Thomas Peffers, 20, of Pella, was charged in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue with assault.
4:23 p.m. Thursday. Martha Helby, 23, of Springdale, Arkansas, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
4:23 p.m. Thursday. Morden Joraur, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:35 p.m. Thursday. Kurt Lane Brumbaugh, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Merrouge Avenue with domestic abuse assault, willful injury and violation of probation.
