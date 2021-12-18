Ottumwa Police
6:06 a.m. Monday. Austin Montgomery, 20, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, was charged in the 2800 block fo North Court Road with possession of a controlled substance.
11:30 a.m. Monday. Ashley Karen Moser, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Market Street with disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
1:01 a.m. Tuesday. Gape Toreph, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with assault, public intoxication and failure to appear.
10:30 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with second-degree sexual abuse.
11:15 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of a controlled substance.
12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Randall Leigh Walker Jr., 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with violation of parole.
4:21 p.m. Tuesday. Shayla Ann Pousch, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:24 p.m. Tuesday. Omar Solorio-Valdez, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree theft.
1:30 a.m. Wednesday. John Martin Morrison, 50, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 1800 block of West Second Street.
7:41 a.m. Wednesday. Robert Allen Kokjohn Jr., 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with disorderly conduct.
9:16 a.m. Wednesday. Clifford Earl Vance, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of North Jefferson Street with drunk driving revocation.
10:57 a.m. Wednesday. Thomas James Martin, 49, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 1700 block of East Second Street.
1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Robert Allen Kokjohn Jr., 42, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 100 block of South College Street.
4:02 p.m. Wednesday. Colt John Ball, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of South Milner Street and West Keota Street with third-degree burglary.
4:24 p.m. Wednesday. Colt John Ball, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of South Milner Street and West Keota Street with driving while barred.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kara Kay Phillippi, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue with failure to appear.
6:20 a.m. Thursday. Ai Soe Myint, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Schuyler Street with OWI and striking a parked vehicle.
9:32 a.m. Thursday. Timothy Daniel Heifort, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
5:34 p.m. Thursday. Larry Lee Denham, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of West Main Street with failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
No time given, Dec. 8. Judson Petary, 39, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for violation of probation and voluntary absence from custody.
No time given, Dec. 9. Rashawn Evans, 20, of Des Moines, was arrested on outstanding warrants for second-degree theft, operating vehicle without owner's consent and unauthorized use of credit card.
No time given, Dec. 10. Juanita Miller, 39, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension and on an outstanding warrant for third-degree burglary.
No time given Dec. 11. Maung Htway, 36, of Des Moines, was arrested and charged with OWI.
No time given Monday. Timothy Mefford, 57, of Blakesburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sex-offender registry violation.
No time given Tuesday. Marissa Ash, 38, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested and charged with improper use of registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, no SR 22 insurance and driving under suspension.
No time given Wednesday. Lawrence Moore, 34, of Chicago, was arrested on outstanding warrants for three counts of failure to appear, violation of a restraining order and domestic abuse.
No time given Thursday. Perry Dodds, 34, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with interference with official acts.
Appanoose Sheriff
7:05 a.m. Dec. 8. Melanie Rae Tyler, 41, of Moravia, was charged in the 17000 block of Highway 5, Centerville, with identity theft.
7:35 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged at the Centerville Law Center with second-degree arson, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without owner's consent.