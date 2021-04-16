Ottumwa Fire
10:03 p.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to South Ash Street.
2:45 p.m. Thursday. Structure fire reported in the 200 block of North Hancock Street.
12:11 a.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 800 block of South Ransom Street.
Medical calls: 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. North Benton Street. 1:29 a.m. Thursday. South Schuyler Street. 9:44 a.m. Thursday. Allison Avenue. 11:41 a.m. Thursday. East Rochester Road. 4:07 p.m. Thursday. Pennsylvania Place. 4:44 p.m. Thursday. West Second Street. 4:48 p.m. Thursday. Roemer Avenue. 5:12 p.m. Thursday. South Green Street. 5:23 p.m. Thursday. Greenwood Drive. 6:21 p.m. Thursday. Adeline Road. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. North Wapello Street. 10:53 p.m. Thursday. East Second Street. 4:40 a.m. Friday. Allison Avenue. 5:37 a.m. Friday. Allison Avenue. 10:09 a.m. Friday. Taft Circle. 10:36 a.m. Friday. West Woodland Avenue. 10:46 a.m. Friday. Morris Street. 12:05 p.m. Friday. South Fellows Avenue. 1:41 p.m. Friday. Morris Street. 2:18 p.m. Friday. North Court Street. 2:39 p.m. Friday. Carter Court.
Ottumwa Police
2 a.m. Thursday. Devon Joseph Danger, 21, of Eldon, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
2 a.m. Thursday. Santana Allen Davis, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
2 a.m. Thursday. Katlyn Marie Palmer, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
9 a.m. Thursday. Bernadine Denee Almy, 59, of Moulton, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with keeping prohibited animals and rabies vaccination required.
9:41 a.m. Thursday. Jason Michael Almy, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with two counts of failure to appear.
9:41 a.m. Thursday. Noel Alexander Martinez, 20, of Eldon, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
11:40 a.m. Thursday. Shelly Marie Sparkman, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Albia Road with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred and failure to appear.
12:27 p.m. Thursday. Heather Ann Portwood, 40, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of Church Street.
3:48 p.m. Thursday. Devin Dean Besco, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Jefferson Street with driving while barred.
6:08 p.m. Thursday. Cole Dwaine Stewart, 30, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of South Cooper Avenue.
11:19 p.m. Thursday. Lynn Albert Lirette, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with four counts of violation of probation.
Wapello Sheriff
11:06 a.m. April 9. Haley McDowell, 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
10:36 p.m. April 9. Joseph Schmitz, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 63 underpass with criminal mischief.
10:45 p.m. April 9. Olivia Horn, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged on Miller Chapel Road, Ottumwa, with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
10:45 p.m. April 9. Kelsha Spurgeon, 27, of Bloomfield, was charged on Miller Chapel Road, Ottumwa, with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
12:06 a.m. April 10. Anthony Mahaffey, 56, of Agency, was charged at Madison and Finley avenues, Ottumwa, with driving while barred.
1:50 a.m. April 10. Jaden Cleaver, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Park Avenue and North Jefferson Street, Ottumwa, with OWI.
12:30 p.m. Sunday. Keith Brewington, 51, of Fairfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
12:50 a.m. Monday. Zachary Downing, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Elm Street, Eldon, with harassment.
1:24 p.m. Monday. Jonathan McFarland, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 16400 block of Highway 34, Ottumwa, with driving while revoked and no insurance.
12:27 a.m. Wednesday. Daniel Garrett, 33, of Eldon, was charged at Walnut Street and Ninth Street, Eldon, with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Centerville Police
9:53 p.m. April 9. Timmothy Lee Hobart, 50, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of East Maple Street, Centerville, with sex offender registry violation.
6:23 p.m. April 10. Terry Ray Mattly, 38, of Seymour, was arrested for an out-of-county warrant in the 600 block of West Madison Street, Centerville.
7:01 p.m. April 10. Mark Allen Sales, 51, of Numa, was charged in the 17000 block of Highway J46, Centerville, with eluding.
1:24 a.m. Sunday. Karyle Jo Beth McElvain, 18, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.
11:44 a.m. Monday. David Weslee Wilson, 33, of Numa, was charged in the 400 block of South 15th Street, Centerville, with identity theft.
5:08 p.m. Monday. Troy Michael Micetich, 50, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of East Oak Street, Centerville, with possession of controlled substance.
Appanoose Sheriff
2:05 p.m. Tuesday. Trevor David White, 36, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with three counts of failure to appear, two counts of eluding, two counts of driving while barred, reckless driving, speeding, and interference with official acts.