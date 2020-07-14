Ottumwa Police
3:28 a.m. Monday. Orry Keith Terrell, 29, 306 E. Park Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 10000 block of Rutledge with violation of protective order.
5:38 a.m. Monday. Jeremy Michael Baird, 42, 220 W. 5th, Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of W. Mary St. with probation violation.
9:31 p.m. Monday. Joseph Salle, 45, 1039 S. James St., Ottumwa, was charged at Garfield St. and N. Hancock St. with public intoxication.
11:20 p.m. Monday. Ronald Leroy Walker, 51, 445 S. Ransom St., Ottumwa, was charged at E. Wilson St. and S. Ransom St. with driving while barred.
Wapello County Sheriff
12:11 a.m. Monday. John H. Williams, 40, 1413 Swanson Ave., Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for prohibited acquisition/transfer of pistol or revolver.
11:13 a.m. Monday. Dylan Gravett, 21, 16418 Bluegrass Road, Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding charge of harassment.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 1:09 p.m. Monday. Oak St., Centerville. 1:59 p.m. Monday. Liberty St., Cincinnati. 6:34 p.m. Monday. Main St., Centerville. 4:03 a.m. Tuesday. 12th St., Centerville. 5:49 p.m. Tuesday. 510th St., Plano.