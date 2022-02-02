Ottumwa Police
10:51 a.m. Jan. 28. John Alan Schuster, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with public intoxication and failure to appear.
12:36 p.m. Jan. 28. Kenneth Duane Bryant, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.
4:34 a.m. Jan. 29. Jonathan Amador Castro, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of East Main Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
4:34 a.m. Jan. 29. A juvenile was charged in the 1100 block of East Main Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age and interference with official acts.
4:34 a.m. Jan. 29. A juvenile was charged in the 1100 block of East Main Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
4:34 a.m. Jan. 29. Melissa Natalie Lira, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of East Main Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age and interference with official acts.
4:34 a.m. Jan. 29. Cindy Gante Lopez, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of East Main Street with interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations.
4:34 a.m. Jan. 29. Oscar Madueno, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.
11 a.m. Jan. 29. Jeremy Dayle Bendy, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of West Second Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and driving while barred.
11 a.m. Jan. 29. Amber Michelle Boyd, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of West Second Street with possession of controlled substance and was served with a warrant.
1:56 p.m. Jan. 29. Shannon Gayle Murphy, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:28 p.m. Jan. 29. Donna Renee Smith, 46, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 700 block of West Second Street.
4:40 p.m. Jan. 29. Dale Eugene Cosgrove Sr., 65, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2700 block of East Main Street with public intoxication.
6 p.m. Jan. 29. Melissa Jo Blasberg, 48, of Oskaloosa, was served with a warrant in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue.
7:43 p.m. Jan. 29. Ryan Richard Reed, 25, of Eldon, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with driving under suspension, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and failure to yield for sign.
11:25 p.m. Jan. 29. Tenson Iowan, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts, and was served with warrant.
1:15 a.m. Jan. 30. Charity Ann Clark, 43, of Milton, was charged at Pennsylvania and Jefferson with OWI.
2:28 a.m. Jan. 30. Renee T. Laines-Aqueta, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and South Jefferson Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
2:28 a.m. Jan. 20. Hunter Fuller Sansom, 25, of Knoxville, was charged with OWI and driving on wrong side of two-lane highway.
2:39 a.m. Jan. 30. Miguel Florez Melgoza, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at Lincoln Avenue and Green Street with possession of controlled substance and OWI.
2:56 a.m. Jan. 30. Brenda Espinoza Tello, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with OWI and no valid license.
4:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Noe Salmeron Villatoro, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of West Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
3:10 p.m. Jan. 30. Lon Paul Giberson Jr., 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and Mary Street with driving while barred.
4:54 p.m. Jan. 30. Christopher Michael Wood, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ferry Street and Gladstone Street with violation of probation.
11:08 p.m. Jan. 30. Julie Lee Hoskins, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wapello Sheriff
Jan. 28. Justin Drake, 34, of Grey Cort, South Carolina, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree theft.
Jan. 29. Siearre Smith, 31, of Agency, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse.
Jan. 30. Ashley Sease, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.