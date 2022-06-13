Ottumwa Police
1:52 a.m. Friday. Alexandria Dawn Grubb, 25, of Oskaloosa, was charged at East Vine Street and North Madison Avenue with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:52 a.m. Friday. Jesse Lee William Haynes, 25, of Fairfield, was charged at East Vine Street and North Madison Avenue with unlawful possession of prescription drug.,
9:07 a.m. Friday. Damian Wayne Barndt, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
9:35 a.m. Friday. Patrick Gene Hopkins, 53, of Knoxville, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
9:53 a.m. Friday. Steph McFarling-Sheedy, 31, of Clive, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear and violation of probation.
11 a.m. Friday. Felicia Dawn Baxter, 28, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
1 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and possession of controlled substance.
5:06 p.m. Friday. Christine Diane Miller, 47, of Moulton, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and possession of controlled substance.
8:30 p.m. Friday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with violation of protective order.
9:36 p.m. Friday. Staci May Murphy, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Schuyler Street and East Finley Avenue with driving while barred.
1:51 a.m. Saturday. Matthew Wade Gridley, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Schuyler Street with OWI second offense.
2:40 p.m. Saturday. Breanna Elisa Goemaat, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Highway 34 and Roemer Avenue with driving under suspension and was served with a warrant.
6:44 p.m. Saturday. Larry Eugene Wiseman, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with driving while barred.
7:38 p.m. Saturday. Randy Lojan, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Madison Avenue and Hobson Street with failure to appear.
8:29 p.m. Saturday. Marcus Malak Campbell, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Highway 63 with drunk driving revocation, no proof of insurance and failure to obey stop sign.
10:13 p.m. Saturday. Nicole Louise Silverfox, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
No time given, Saturday. Alester Anungar, 39, of Cedar Rapids, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with drunk driving revocation.
No time given, Saturday. Rikkia Carlissa Starks, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Benton Street with disorderly conduct and possession of controlled substance.
12:01 a.m. Sunday. Jennifer Louise Haag, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and Fairview Avenue with public intoxication.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Jerry Nepios, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Ward Street with disorderly conduct.
3:52 a.m. Sunday. Norman Dale Wilson, 52, of Batavia, was charged in the 500 block of West Mary Street with OWI.
7:59 a.m. Sunday. Madison Rae Derby, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with public intoxication.
2:45 p.m. Sunday. Jamie Todd Holmes, 30, of Williamson, was charged with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations and third-degree criminal mischief.
7:55 p.m. Sunday. Enrique Sanchez-Lopez, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of East Main Street with OWI.
11:27 p.m. Sunday. Felicia Dawn Baxter, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with third-degree criminal mischief.
Wapello Sheriff
June 9. Trenton Dorsey, 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance.
June 10. William Robinson, 50, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for two counts of violation of probation.
June 12. Stephanie Dobson, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with driving while barred and fraudulent use of registration.
June 13. Amber Rarick, 41, of Burlington, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
Centerville Police
8:19 p.m. Saturday. John Lee Cooper Jr., 45, of Centerville, was charged in the 900 block of East Green Street, Centerville, with assault causing bodily injury.