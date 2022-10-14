Ottumwa Police
9:45 a.m. Oct. 2. Christian Lee Kaake, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 Block of East Second Street with probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
9:55 a.m. Oct. 2. Sasha Kenchell Mitchner, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 Block of South Ward Street with domestic abuse assault.
10:35 a.m. Oct. 2. Tosha Elaine Hobbs, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 Block of West Mary Street with trespass.
10:49 a.m. Oct. 2. Rayquan Demonde Alexander, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 Block of Venture Drive with disorderly conduct, first-degree harassment and assault.
1:46 p.m. Oct. 2. Devin Marie Young, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 Block of South Willard Street with domestic abuse assault and going armed with intent.
2 p.m. Oct. 2. Joseph Sebastion Schmitz, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at Ransom Street and Mary Street with fourth-degree theft.
2:03 p.m. Oct. 2. Patience Renee Dugger, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Keota and South Milner Street with fifth-degree theft.
3:15 p.m. Oct. 2. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with disorderly conduct.
9:38 p.m. Oct. 2. Cody Allen Surber, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 Block of Harvey Street with trespass.
10:57 p.m. Oct. 2. Mark Francis, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 East and South Iowa Avenue with OWI.
No time given Oct. 2. Edwin Geovanny Reyes Aguirre, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 Block of Meadowdale Street with fifth-degree theft and trespass.
No time given Oct. 2. Skyler Zale Coronado, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 Block of Richmond Avenue with disorderly conduct.
1:21 a.m. Oct. 3. Kermana Kiro, 23 was charged in the 2800 Block of North Court Road with public intoxication.
12:07 p.m. Oct. 3. Rijino Johnny, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 Block of West Rochester Road with domestic abuse assault.
2 p.m. Oct. 3. Haley Jo Leonard, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 Block of North Ransom Street with violation of no contact order.
2 p.m. Oct. 3. Joshua Lynn Shaull, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 Block of North Ransom Street with violation of no contact order, forgery and fourth-degree theft.
2:49 p.m. Oct. 3. Julian Andres Quintero, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 Block of Evergreen Street with trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:53 p.m. Oct. 3. A juvenile was charged in the 1100 Block of East Fourth Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
1:24 a.m. Oct. 4. Jose Rosalio Hernandez, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 Block of South College Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief, assault causing bodily injury, fifth-degree criminal mischief, providing false information, two counts of probation violation and three counts of failure to appear.
2:36 a.m. Oct. 4. Camille Jean Toomire, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 Block of West Golf Avenue with interference with official acts.
7:30 a.m. Oct. 4. Shane Henry Jarr, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 Block of East Main Street with public intoxication.
10:30 a.m. Oct. 4. Robert Arthur Ekwall, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 Block of East Manning Avenue with public intoxication.
12:06 p.m. Oct. 4. Shaun David Gillam, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with unauthorized use of credit card and fifth-degree theft.
12:28 p.m. Oct. 4. Joshua Michael Barnes, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and South Madison Avenue with drunk driving revocation.
3 p.m. Oct. 4. April Marie Greer, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 Block of South Milner Street with controlled substance violation, possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix drug tax stamp, driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance.
5:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Melvin Aldana Constanza, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 Block of East Finley Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
6:43 p.m. Oct. 4. Roger Warner Brownfield, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 Block of North Weller Street with domestic abuse assault.
9:59 p.m. Oct. 4. Amber Jo Yancey, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 Block of Church Street with driving while barred, possession of contraband in correctional facility, OWI second offense, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
10:38 p.m. Oct. 4. Krista Phyllis Brownfield, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 400 Block of North Weller Street for a warrant.
No time given Oct. 4. Emerald Mae Christine Davis, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 Block of South Ward Street with probation violation.
8:19 a.m. Oct. 5. James Robert Edwards, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 Block of Venture Drive with disorderly conduct.
8:19 a.m. Oct. 5. Walter Derrick Jones, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 Block of Venture Drive with disorderly conduct.
1:06 p.m. Oct. 5. Melissa Rose Thomason, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 Block of West Second Street with first-degree burglary.
2 p.m. Oct. 5. Naythen Lee Anderson, 46, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1300 Block of North Court Street for a warrant.
4:25 p.m. Oct. 5. Nathan Haze Robinson, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 Block of West Second Street with public intoxication.
3:51 a.m. Oct. 6. Jody Michael Clayworth 50, of Centerville, Iowa, was charged at Harvey Street and South Quincy Avenue with OWI.
8:45 a.m. Oct. 6. Patience Renee Dugger, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
11:05 a.m. Oct. 6. Taylor Breese, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 Block of Richmond Avenue with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:12 p.m. Oct. 6. Juan Escobedo Hernandez, 36, of Ottumwa, was arrested at North Court Street and East Fifth Street for a warrant.
12:41 a.m. Oct. 7. Amy Rachel Harrison, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 Block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
12:41 a.m. Oct. 7. James Robert Patterson, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 Block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
11:19 a.m. Oct. 7. Claudia Marie Larios, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 Block of South College Street with violation of no contact order.
12:08 p.m. Oct. 7. Joseph Rene Anthony Cota 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 Block of Church Street with third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:55 p.m. Oct. 7. Brittany Marie Vargas Cordova, 20, of Des Moines, Iowa, was charged in the 800 Block of Baker Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
2:47 p.m. Oct. 7. Melissa Joanne Heckethorn, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 Block of South Tacoma Avenue with two counts of failure to appear.
4:41 p.m. Oct. 7. Jason Scott White, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 Block of North Quincy Avenue with fifth-degree theft and public intoxication.
5:15 p.m. Oct. 7. Thomas Edward Johnson, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 Block of East Main Street with domestic abuse assault.
7 p.m. Oct. 7. Two juveniles were charged at Blackhawk Road and North Quincy Avenue with first-degree arson.
7:23 p.m. Oct. 7. Natalie Shauniece Bell, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 Block of West Fourth Street with first-degree harassment, disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
9:09 p.m. Oct. 7. Nick Craig Williams, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 Block of Osage Drive with public intoxication.
12:44 a.m. Oct. 8. Leroy James McClinton, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 Block of North Court Street with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
11:32 p.m. Oct. 8. Anthony Carvel Hendrix, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 Block of North Court Street with third-degree criminal mischief, going armed with intent, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and Attempted first-degree burglary.
2:31 a.m. Oct. 9. Joseph Sebastion Schmitz, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 Block of West Williams Street with domestic abuse assault.
4:44 a.m. Oct. 9. Cynthia Antoinette Holmes, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 Block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
5:01 a.m. Oct. 9. B-Love Fred, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 Block of South Cooper Avenue with public intoxication.
8:03 a.m. Oct. 9. Brittany Danielle Waite, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 Block of North Hancock Street with domestic abuse assault.
9:19 a.m. Oct. 9. Erickson Clermond, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 Block of South Iowa Avenue with violation of no contact order.
2 a.m. Oct. 10. Gillian Rene Hole, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 Block of North Davis Street for a warrant.
2 a.m. Oct. 10. Troy Leroy Osborne, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 Block of North Davis Street with violation of no contact order.
6:30 a.m. Oct. 10. Danny Gene Petro, 41, of Kalona, Iowa, was charged in the 900 Block of Church Street with trespass.
8 a.m. Oct. 10. Justin Dean Henderson, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
9:35 a.m. Oct. 10. A juvenile was charged in the 700 Block of Lillian Street with disorderly conduct.
3:51 p.m. Oct. 10. Douglass Barton Traul, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and Carter Avenue with two counts of failure to appear.
12:59 a.m. Oct. 11. A juvenile was arrested in the 1000 Block of East Pennsylvania Avenue for a warrant.
1:57 a.m. Oct. 11. Jeffery Lee Casey, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 Block of North Jefferson Street with third-degree harassment.
12:13 p.m. Oct. 11. Kevin Maurice Harris, 59, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 Block of West Rochester Road for a warrant.
12:15 p.m. Oct. 11. A juvenile was arrested in the 500 Block of East Second Street for a warrant.
12:57 p.m. Oct. 11. James William Shilling, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of no contact order.
5:08 p.m. Oct. 11. Shane Henry Jarr, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 Block of Osage Drive with parole violation.
5:11 p.m. Oct. 11. Cain Edward Connelly, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with voluntary absence from custody.
7:39 p.m. Oct. 11. Arfin Rincher, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and North Sheridan Avenue with failure to appear.
8:40 p.m. Oct. 11. Claudia Marie Larios 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 Block of Venture Drive with violation of no contact order and trespass.
8:40 p.m. Oct. 11. Jose Rosalio Hernandez, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 Block of Venture Drive with second-degree criminal mischief, driving under suspension, violation of no contact order, first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault, possession of a controlled substance and violation of no contact order.
8:43 pm Oct. 11. Ashley Marie Collett, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 Block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
