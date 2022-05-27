Ottumwa Police
12:41 a.m. May 23. Marilyn Marie Wilkins, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Milner Street and Glenwood Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:56 a.m. May 23. Jessica Jean Boutott, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with interference with official acts and public intoxication, and was served with a warrant.
10:48 a.m. May 23. Christopher David Pluemer, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:45 a.m. May 23. Paul Dana Truitt, 67, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fifth Street and North Wapello Street with OWI third offense and drunk driving revocation.
4:45 p.m. May 23. Keith Allan Steele 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fifth Street with disorderly conduct and assault causing bodily injury.
4:45 p.m. May 23. Russell Allan Steele, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fifth Street with disorderly conduct and assault causing bodily injury.
5:10 p.m. May 23. Larry Dean Schmidt, 55, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 600 block of Ransom Street.
8:31 p.m. May 23. Christopher David Pluemer, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Market Street and East Main Street with public intoxication.
11:20 p.m. May 23. Tenson Iowan, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at Oakwood Avenue and West Street with interference with official acts and driving under suspension.
7:44 a.m. May 24. Jose Luis Napoles, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and East Golf Avenue with two counts of violation of probation.
1:25 p.m. May 24. Alexander Michael Davis, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree burglary.
2:30 p.m. May 24. Jerimiah Clayton Benjamin, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Ward Street with driving while barred.
2:40 p.m. May 24. David Iowan, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
2:40 p.m. May 24. Netipan Nikes, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
6:53 p.m. May 24. Cody Earl Price, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Mowrey Avenue with public intoxication.
Wapello Sheriff
May 13. Kristi Hendrix, 46, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for harassment and driving while barred.
May 13. Ethanyl Downen, 23, of Albia, was arrested on an outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
May 14. Joshua Barnes, 36, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with OWI, driving while barred and no insurance.
May 15. Siearre Smith, 31, of Agency, was arrested and charged with violation of no contact order.
May 15. Gerry Rilinger, 40, of Douds, was arrested and charged on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
May 16. Brenda Houk, 44, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of failure to appear.
May 17. Ashley Holtsman, 46, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse.
May 17. Aaron Fry, 36, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with driving while revoked, failure to obey stop sign, no SR 22 insurance on file and failure to have interlocking ignition device.
May 18. Daniel Coonfield, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft.
May 19. Roger Williams Jr., 33, of Albia, was arrested and charged with eluding, driving while revoked and violation of no contact order.
May 19. Firman McBeth, 25, of Richland, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension and on outstanding warrants for OWI, driving under suspension, failure to provide proof of insurance, public intoxication, failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of an accident.
May 21. Todd Zanoni, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for driving while barred.
May. 21. Taylnn O'Hair, 18, of Centerville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
May 21. Laurie Bensley, 53, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
May 22. Trevor Summers, 18, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 23. Tanner Rupe, 35, of Bloomfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of no contact order.
Centerville Police
9:51 a.m. May 13. Troy Michael Micetich, 51, of Centerville, was charged at East Van Buren Street and North Haynes Avenue, Centerville, with violation of no contact order.
12:30 p.m. May 13. Jason J. Adams, 46, of Centerville, was charged in the 900 block of East Wilson Street, Centerville, with two counts of failure to appear.
5:23 p.m. May 13. Myles Chase McClure, 29, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 700 block of East Van Buren Street, Centerville, with third-degree harassment, disorderly conduct and three counts of stalking.
11:37 p.m. May 16. Tiffany Mae Buban, 30, of Mystic, was charged in the 100. block of South 18th Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.
8:56 a.m. May 19. Michael Eric Tallchief, 28, of Centerville, was charged in the 23000 block of Highway 5, Centerville, with sexual assault, domestic assault impeding airflow and violation of no contact order.
1:09 a.m. May 20. Susan Marie Clark, 69, of Centerville, was charged in the 800 block of East Maple Street, Centerville, with OWI second offense.
9:29 p.m. May 20. Wade Eugene Adams, 42, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of West State Street, Centerville, with assault and public intoxication.
7:59 p.m. May 21. Brandt Allen Stevens, 18, of Cincinnati, was charged on the south side of the Centerville square with two counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct.
9:24 p.m. May 22. Cody Allen Agan, 35, of Centerville, was arrested for an out of county warrant in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street, Centerville.
Appanoose Sheriff
9:14 a.m. May 11. Byron Dean Foster, 41, of Exline, was charged in the 25400 block of 252nd Avenue, Exline, with failure to appear.
1:10 a.m. May 12. Duane Greggory Tosspon, 46, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of West Washington Street, Centerville, with contempt.
7:38 p.m. May 12. A juvenile was charged in the 400 block of North Jay Avenue, Moravia, with operating vehicle without owner's consent.
2:40 a.m. May 14. Robert Brody McGrann, 23, of Mystic, was charged in the 200 block of Main Street North, Numa, with third-degree burglary.
12:25 p.m. May 14. Robert Brody McGrann, 23, of Mystic, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with contempt and interference with official acts.
11:07 p.m. May 14. James Arthur Long III, 21, of Moravia, was charged in the 17000 block of Highway J18, Moravia, was charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:08 p.m. May 15. Victorian Holly Knowles, 29, of Plessis, New York, was charged in the 17000 block of Highway J18 with possession of controlled substance.
12:13 a.m. May 16. Robert Paul Kerchner Jr., 66, of Rathbun, was charged in the 300 block of Main Street, Rathbun.
3:47 a.m. May 16. Robert Paul Kerchner Jr., 66, of Rathbun, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of no contact order.
9:18 a.m. May 22. Harley James Pierce, 28, of Moulton, was charged in the 200 block of North 13th Street, Centerville, with second-degree criminal mischief and assault.
3:53 p.m. May 23. Robert Edward Smith, 49, of Oskaloosa, was charged at the Wayne County Jail with contempt.