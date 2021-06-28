Ottumwa Fire
12:49 p.m. Friday. Vehicle collision at Highway 34 and Quincy Avenue.
12:55 p.m. Friday. Public education on West Fourth Street.
2:36 p.m. Friday. Public assistance at Ferry Street and Albia Road.
4:23 p.m. Friday. False alarm in the 1500 block of North Court Street.
9:29 p.m. Friday. Vehicle collision in the 200 block of South Adams Avenue.
8:25 a.m. Saturday. Fire alarm in the 1500 block of North Elm Street.
8:53 a.m. Sunday. Residential fire in the 300 block of East Park Avenue.
12:40 p.m. Sunday. Public service in the 500 block of Bryan Road.
2:15 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue.
1:45 p.m. Monday. Gas leak in the 200 block of Harrow Branch.
2:32 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue.
Medical calls: 1:30 p.m. Friday. Osage Drive. 3:40 p.m. Friday. North Court Street. 3:51 p.m. Friday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 4:53 p.m. Friday. North Fellows Avenue. 6:10 p.m. Friday. South Ferry Street. 6:12 p.m. Friday. Greater Ottumwa Park. 10:01 p.m. Friday. Ferry Street Extension. 10:09 a.m. Saturday. Pocahontas Street. 2:03 p.m. Saturday. West Finley Avenue. 4:36 p.m. Saturday. West Finley Avenue. 7:16 p.m. Saturday. West Main Street. 7:25 p.m. Saturday. East Court Street. 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Bruce Street and Mary Street. 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Cass Street. 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 11:39 p.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 3:11 a.m. Sunday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 10:05 a.m. Sunday. East Second Street. 11:44 a.m. Sunday. West Finley Avenue. 2:56 p.m. Sunday. West Finley Avenue. 3:12 p.m. Sunday. South Ransom Street. 5:18 p.m. Sunday. West Keota Street. 6:11 p.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 9:39 p.m. Sunday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 12:10 a.m. Monday. Camille Street. 6:55 a.m. Monday. Lillian Street. 7:16 a.m. Monday. Albia Road. 10:15 a.m. Monday. West Main Street. 3:10 p.m. Monday. North Court Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:38 a.m. Friday. Dominick Michael Morris, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with OWI.
12:38 a.m. Friday. Jerry Darnell Walker Jr., 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
9:24 a.m. Friday. Durc Anthony Waite, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Garfield Street and North Weller Street with violation of no contact order.
3:36 p.m. Friday. Justin Patrick Connelly, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Chester Avenue with fourth-degree criminal mischief and trespass, and was served with a warrant.
4:56 p.m. Friday. Dillon Levi Garrett, 23, of Douds, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
7:06 p.m. Friday. Tayler Randall Meyers, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with four counts of failure to appear.
9:05 p.m. Friday. Jay Dean McIntosh, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Keota Street and South Schuyler Street with driving under suspension.
10:45 p.m. Friday. Robert Maalon Sachen, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with violation of protective order.
1:58 p.m. Saturday. Michael Joseph Ritter, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Foster Avenue with violation of protective order and possession of controlled substance.
7:06 p.m. Saturday. Zachary Lee Downing, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of Gurley Avenue with domestic assault, first-degree harassment and violation of protective order.
8:39 p.m. Saturday. Edward Dale Zachmeyer, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2100 block of North Jefferson Street with violation of parole.
11:40 p.m. Saturday. James Leroy Walter Jr., 69, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with two counts of failure to appear and was served with a warrant.
11:45 p.m. Saturday. Tysha Linn Ghazal, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Jefferson Street with failure to appear.
No time given, Saturday. Roy Aryki, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Maple Avenue with possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
No time given, Saturday. Sharjane Mary Large, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with public intoxication.
1:43 a.m. Sunday. Tyler Jay Jackson, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with willful injury causing bodily jury, no valid license and info/aid.
3 a.m. Sunday. Kenno Rosou, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Woodland Avenue with public intoxication, assault with intent to cause pain/injury and interference with official acts.
4:17 a.m. Sunday. Celia Fuentes, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street with Vogel Avenue with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
4:17 a.m. Sunday. Magdalena Fuentes, 35, of Aurora, Colorado, was charged at North Court Street with Vogel Avenue with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
4:56 a.m. Sunday. April Laurene Hagist, 36, of Brighton, was charged at East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Jefferson Street with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and providing false identification.
4:56 a.m. Sunday. James Kenneth Humphrey, 38, of Keota, was charged at East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Jefferson Street with controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying weapons, and control of firearm by felon.
4:56 a.m. Sunday. Amber Mae Rarick, 40, of Burlington, was charged at East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Jefferson Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance.
11:55 a.m. Sunday. Douglas David Davis Jr., 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Jefferson Street with domestic abuse assault
12:40 p.m. Sunday. Bryce Andrew Wemer, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Market Street with OWI and child endangerment.
2:03 p.m. Sunday. Rayfield Grant, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with public intoxication.
3 p.m. Sunday. Jephthah Darin Burton, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of West Second Street with possession of controlled substance and interference with official acts.
3 p.m. Sunday. Angel Autumn Leaf, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of West Second Street with third-degree burglary.
3:31 p.m. Sunday. Lonye Willy, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Ransom Street with public intoxication and trespass.
8:15 p.m. Sunday. Justin Patrick Connelly, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with providing false identification.
11:53 p.m. Sunday. Michael Owen Drake, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.