Ottumwa Fire
7:43 a.m. Wednesday. Vehicle collision at intersection of Mary Street and Moore Street.
9:39 a.m. Wednesday. Fire alarm on Theater Drive.
2:05 p.m. Wednesday. Public service in 100 block of Lynwood Drive.
Medical calls: 4:52 p.m. Tuesday. Intersection of Williams Street and Ransom Avenue. 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. North Green Street. 8:54 p.m. Tuesday. North Ward Street. 9:39 p.m. Tuesday. Friendly Lane. 7:27 a.m. Wednesday. Camille Street. 10:32 a.m. Wednesday. South Adella Street. 11:46 a.m. Wednesday. South Hancock Street. 12:08 p.m. Wednesday. West Keota Street.
Ottumwa Police
2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Weslay Flomo, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and Jefferson Street with drunk driving revocation.
6:33 a.m. Tuesday. David Byron Herrmann, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with two counts of violation of a protective order.
7:47 a.m. Tuesday. Malea Lynne McDowell, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Market Street with second-degree theft, forgery, probation violation, and was served five warrants.
12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Robert Fenner, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Church Street with two counts of probation violation.
4:20 p.m. Tuesday. Angela Janeen Turner, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft, trespass, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drug and failure to appear.
8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Charley Marie Carr, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and South Union Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and drunk driving revocation.
11:07 p.m. Tuesday. Jessica Jean Boutott, 27, of West Des Moines, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
Wapello County Sheriff
7:32 a.m. Monday. Ian Mourton, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 5000 block of River Road with OWI, eluding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:14 p.m. Tuesday. Alexies Meier, 26, of Cedar Rapids, was served an outstanding warrant for first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony and willful injury.