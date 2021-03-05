Ottumwa Fire
6:44 p.m. Wednesday. Investigation in the 1100 block of Hamilton Street.
2:03 a.m. Thursday. Investigation in the 200 block of South Moore Street.
5:57 a.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint in the 300 block of Taft Avenue.
7:46 a.m. Thursday. Public assistance in the 1300 block of Casper Drive.
3:47 p.m. Thursday. Assist Ottumwa Police Department in the 1800 block of West Main Street.
5:02 p.m. Thursday. False alarm in the 100 block of East Rochester Road.
2:59 a.m. Friday. Vehicle collision in the 300 block of North Market Street.
Medical calls: 3:52 p.m. Wednesday. Morris Street. 8:43 p.m. Wednesday. West Finley Street. 8:47 p.m. Wednesday. Venture Drive. 9:47 p.m. Wednesday. North Court Street. 11:48 p.m. Wednesday. East Williams Street. 7:15 a.m. Thursday. South Union Street. 9:32 a.m. Thursday. Elmdale Avenue. 11:24 a.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 11:59 a.m. Thursday. Boone Avenue. 12:28 p.m. Thursday. East Manning Avenue. 1:19 p.m. Thursday. Gladstone Street. 2:25 p.m. Thursday. North Court Street. 3:35 p.m. Thursday. South Union Street. 4:16 p.m. Thursday. Brentwood Drive. 5:39 p.m. Thursday. Casper Drive. 8:28 p.m. Thursday. East Main Street. 8:34 p.m. Thursday. Lillian Street. 12:54 a.m. Friday. North Ash Street. 10:57 a.m. Friday. Sussex Place. 11:38 a.m. Friday. North Jefferson Street. 12:06 p.m. Friday. Stellar Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
12:09 a.m. Wednesday. Joshua Lynn Shaull, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley Avenue and South Ward Street with driving while barred, OWI and operating a vehicle without owner's consent.
7:20 a.m. Wednesday. Ciara Renae Parks, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of East Williams Street with forgery, second-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct, providing false identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and interference with official acts. Parks was also served with a warrant.
7:10 p.m. Wednesday. Jaime Aguilar, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of East Second Street with eluding, driving while barred and no proof of insurance.
7:40 p.m. Wednesday. Aliva Frances Godard, 29, of Fairfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:07 p.m. Wednesday. Kurt Lane Brumbaugh, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
11 p.m. Wednesday. Joshua Mark Cowger, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ferry Street with driving while barred.
8:15 a.m. Thursday. David Byron Herrmann, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with violation of no contact order.
10:10 a.m. Thursday. Beth Leanna Browning, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with driving while barred.
3:15 p.m. Thursday. Scott Edward Couch Jr., 25, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
3:15 p.m. Thursday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and North Graves Street with violation of protective order.
7:18 p.m. Thursday. Johnnie Kay Murphy, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged at Roemer Avenue and North Street with drunk driving revocation, no SR 22 insurance and five counts of failure to appear.
8:01 p.m. Thursday. Elliott James Parker, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of West Second Street with OWI.
Wapello Sheriff
No time given, Wednesday. Darrell Cosgrove, 36, of Albia, was served with outstanding warrants for two counts of failure to appear.
11:13 a.m. Wednesday. Byron Foster, 40, of Exline, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for first-degree theft.
11:13 a.m. Wednesday. Mark Sales, 50, of Numa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
11:23 p.m. Thursday. Steven Liles, 61, of Bonaparte, was arrested and charged at Elm and Seventh Street, Eldon, with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Appanoose Sheriff
8:10 a.m. Tuesday. Robin Marie Opperman, 56, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street, Centerville, with possession of drug paraphernalia.