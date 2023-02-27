Ottumwa Police
9 a.m. Friday. A 19-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
9:50 a.m. Friday. A 19-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue with minor armed with a dangerous weapon.
5:45 p.m. Friday. A 49-year-old was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of parole.
6:58 p.m. Friday. A 20-year-old female was charged in the 1200 block of East Second Street with fifth-degree theft, possession of tool/device to remove theft detect shield, third-degree theft and forgery.
8:23 p.m. Friday. A 27-year-old male was served with a warrant at Pennsylvania Avenue and West Street.
7:06 p.m. Saturday. A 38-year-old male was charged in the 900 block of East Main Street with driving under suspension and violation of parole.
8:30 p.m. Saturday. A 46-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapon, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
12:55 a.m. Sunday. A 43-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with driving while barred and second-degree theft.
4:18 a.m. Sunday. A 19-year-old female was charged in the 1200 block of North Court Street with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
