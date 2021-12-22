Ottumwa Police
7:56 a.m. Monday. Howard Raymond Gruwell, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ellis Avenue with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools, fourth-degree criminal mischief, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault while participating in a felony.
10:46 a.m. Monday. James Henry Davis, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue with violation of protective order.
12:13 p.m. Monday. Tiffany Kay McNeal, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Davis Street and East Vine Street with two counts of controlled substance violation and drug tax stamp violation.
2:18 p.m. Monday. Robert Thomas Andrews, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Moore Street with providing false identification, escape from custody, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of controlled substance and failure to appear, and was served with a warrant.
5:26 p.m. Monday. Michael Robert Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with public intoxication and persons under legal age.
10 p.m. Monday. Dakota Lynn Murphey, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of East Williams Street with failure to appear.
2:26 a.m. Tuesday. Santiago Maudiel Escalante-Lopez, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Minneopa Avenue with violation of protective order, providing false identification, OWI, open container and no valid license, and was served with a warrant.
3:03 p.m. Tuesday. Melinda Sue Sanders, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Green Street with public intoxication and fifth-degree theft.
9:45 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 600 block of North Ferry Street with possession of controlled substance.
Centerville Police
3:40 p.m. Monday. Christopher Cordova, 30, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of East Maple Street, Centerville, with OWI second offense.
12:14 a.m. Wednesday. Stacy Elaine Agnew, 41, of Centerville, was arrested for a warrant in the 200 block of Drake Avenue, Centerville.