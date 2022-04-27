Ottumwa Police
12:17 a.m. Monday. Leigh Alafanso, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of North Quincy Avenue with failure to appear.
12:17 a.m. Monday. Maxson Nuokus, 40, of Denver, Colorado, was charged in the 900 block of North Quincy Avenue with public intoxication.
7:29 a.m. Monday. Bruce Elroy Lindberg, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault.
11:24 a.m. Monday. Shawn Kale Nickerson, 38, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 900 block of West Main Street.
12:01 p.m. Monday. Tonya Jo Daugherty, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with trespass.
7:12 p.m. Monday. William Michael Fortney, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and South Ransom Street with possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts and failure to appear.
12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Lee Thomas, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Williams Street and Minnesota Street with driving while barred.
6:43 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 900 block of South Sheridan Avenue with OWI and possession of controlled substance.
8:53 a.m. Tuesday. Jesse Lee McElroy, 45, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of North James Street.
11:50 a.m. Tuesday. Ryan Richard Reed, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Main Street and South Forrest Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance and driving while barred.
2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Arthur Douglas Dyke, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Ellis Avenue with domestic abuse assault, assault while displaying a weapon and driving under suspension.
3:50 p.m. Tuesday. Michelle Brown, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Tuttle Street with interference with official acts.
No time given, Tuesday. Johnathan Ridgway-Wilson, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with four counts of violation of probation.
Wapello Sheriff
April 25. Cole O'Leary Thudium, 20, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with driving while barred and no SR 22 on file.
April 25. Kimberly James, 60, of Kirkville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for ongoing criminal conduct and first-degree theft.
April 26. Wanettia Raymond, 46, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
April 27. Jeremy Simmers, 37, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Appanoose Sheriff
6:36 p.m. Monday. Travis Spencer Rash, 38, of Centerville, was charged in the 16000 block of Highway 5, Centerville, with driving while barred.
11:41 p.m. Tuesday. Nicholas Jason Phelps, 43, of Grand River, was charged in the 20000 block of 578th Street, Cincinnati, with driving while barred and transporting open container.