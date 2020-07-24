Ottumwa Fire
5:30 p.m. Thursday. Public safety education at fire station, installation of car seat.
7:19 p.m. Thursday. Smoke alarm install.
7:24 p.m. Thursday. Public service 200 block of South Milner Street.
Medical calls: 4:48 p.m. Thursday. Ash Street. 7:18 p.m. Thursday. West Second. Street. 7:52 p.m. Thursday. Chester Avenue. 10 p.m. Thursday. James and Williams streets. 12:54 a.m. Friday. North Van Buren Street. 10:03 a.m. Friday. North James Street. 10:32 a.m. Friday. South Market Street.
Ottumwa Police
11:47 p.m. Wednesday. Mark Francis, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ransom Street with domestic assault serious.
12:24 a.m. Thursday. Howker Ludwig, 18, no town listed, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with disorderly conduct, interference with official acts, person under legal age, and public intoxication.
1:46 p.m. Thursday. Shannon Marie Beadle, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of Quincy Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts and third-degree theft.
1:46 p.m. Thursday. Todd Alan Zanoni, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of Quincy Avenue with driving while barred.
7:16 p.m. Thursday. Stephyne Reneae Stewart, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Highway 34 and South Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
8:50 p.m. Thursday. Jaime Aguilar, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of East Second Street with prohibited acts and warrant service.
9:48 p.m. Thursday. Jordan Taylor Reid, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with interference with official acts.
9:48 p.m. Thursday. Michelle Lee Sammons, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with violation of a protective order.
Wapello County Sheriff
1:11 p.m. Thursday. Steven Henderson, 50, of Eldon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
1:57 p.m. Thursday. Samantha Wheeler, 31, of Oakville, Iowa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for voluntary absence from custody.
3:17 p.m. Thursday. Charles Bean, 49, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with assault.
7:30 p.m. Thursday. Mitchell Glantz, 24, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.
Centerville Police
3:15 p.m. Thursday. Phillip Lee Edrington, 48, of Gardner, Kansas, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with OWI first offense.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 11:54 a.m. Thursday. South 18th Street, Centerville. 9:07 p.m. Thursday. South 18th Street, Centerville. 11:25 p.m. Thursday. South 16th Street, Centerville. 2:23 a.m. Friday. Centerville square.
Moulton Fire and Ambulance
Medical calls: 7:40 p.m. Thursday. West Fifth Street, Moulton.