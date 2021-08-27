Ottumwa Police
1:15 a.m. Wednesday. Jenna Christine Hancock, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Bardell with OWI and driving on wrong side of road.
12:24 p.m. Wednesday. Jay Dean Mcintosh, 32, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at East Finley Avenue and South Ransom Street.
1:55 p.m. Wednesday. Robert Eugene McPheter, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of East Finley with domestic abuse assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree harassment and stalking.
2:40 p.m. Wednesday. Kaleb Lee Sanders, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Cooper Avenue with fifth-degree theft, second-degree burglary, child endangerment and assault while participating in a felony.
3:32 p.m. Wednesday. Dakota Ryan Ehret, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with failure to appear.
3:34 p.m. Wednesday. Christian D. Martinez, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with domestic abuse assault.
5:32 p.m. Wednesday. Juda Helkena, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Cooper Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
6:54 p.m. Wednesday. Andrew James Leaf, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
8 p.m. Wednesday. Mason Dale McNeeley, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ray Street with providing false identification, possession of marijuana, supply alcohol to a person under legal age, possession of controlled substance and was served with a warrant.
8 p.m. Wednesday. Macy Marie Zapata, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ray Street with driving while barred.
9:10 p.m. Wednesday. Weslee Arthur Scholtus, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Lake Drive with violation of protective order and interference with official acts.
No time given, Wednesday. Tyler Wayne Welch, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Green Street with domestic abuse assault and willful injury.
9:41 a.m. Thursday. Andriea Lee Brown, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 100 block of North Ward Street.
10:17 a.m. Thursday. Travis Dale Schark, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Ash Street with domestic abuse assault and willful injury.
10:23 a.m. Thursday. Kevin Lee Spoelstra, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Ash Street with sex offender registry violation.
10:25 a.m. Thursday. Thomas Edward Bozeman, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South Hancock Street with driving while barred.
Noon Thursday. Travis Lynn Hudson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Frank Street with eight counts of failure to appear.
3:15 p.m. Thursday. Zachary Lee Downing, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with violation of no contact order and interference with official acts.
3:48 p.m. Thursday. Anthony Deondra Pryor, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and Lincoln Avenue with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and control of firearm by felon.
4:55 p.m. Thursday. Trinity Allen Shafer, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of violation of probation.
Wapello Sheriff
Time not given, Thursday. Brook Robertson, 19, of Bloomfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Time not given, Thursday. Ricky Garman Jr., 39, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for revocation of pretrial release.