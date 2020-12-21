Ottumwa Police
12:08 a.m. Friday. Joe Scott Bakalar, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of S. Milner St. with first-degree harassment.
2:50 a.m. Friday. Christopher W. Pilcher, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of W. Finley Ave. with driving while barred, eluding, failure to appear, failure to yield and driving under suspension.
9:03 a.m. Friday. Chris Allen Harr, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 16000 block of Bluegrass Road with OWI first offense.
11:25 a.m. Friday. Christopher Desmond Ehret, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of W. 2nd St. with keeping prohibited animals.
1:40 p.m. Friday. Brittany Marie West, 27, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at Norris and Jefferson.
4:51 p.m. Friday. Megan Irene Martin, 32, of Des Moines, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of S. Davis St.
6:42 p.m. Friday. Randolph Ross, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. with domestic serious with injury and willful injury, and was served with a warrant.
7:44 p.m. Friday. Trevor Quentin Medina, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Prosser St. with violation of protective order.
8:30 p.m. Friday. Brad Anthony Johnson, 48, of Fairfield, was charged in the 1100 block of N. Jefferson St. with driving while barred.
9:27 p.m. Friday. Molly Beatrice Jones, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
11:06 p.m. Friday. Kameron Michael Ades, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. 5th St. and N. Jefferson St. with violation of protective order and interference with official acts.
8:28 a.m. Saturday. Samantha Nicole Frasher, 25, of Eddyville, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with first-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
4:30 p.m. Saturday. Lynn Albert Lirette, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of N. Green St. with public intoxication.
7 p.m. Saturday. Angela Jacquel Acebedo, 22, of Madera, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
7 p.m. Saturday. Claudia Marie Larios, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
9:35 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10:14 p.m. Saturday. Nicholas Robert Mclain, 19, of Knoxville, was charged in the 600 block of N. Court St. with prohibited acts.
10:14 p.m. Saturday. Chloe Starlet Scheelhaase, 18, of Knoxville, was charged in the 600 block of N. Court St. with prohibited acts.
10:30 p.m. Saturday. Gerald Cedell Mardis Jr., 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. Woodland Ave. and West St. with driving while barred.
1:49 a.m. Sunday. A juvenile was charged in the 200 block of S. Davis St. with public intoxication-alcohol.
2:50 a.m. Sunday. Jamie Augilar, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Ave. with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
4:36 a.m. Sunday. Ivan Baltazar Landa, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of S. Davis St. with OWI first offense.
6:58 a.m. Sunday. Maurice Dion McClure Jr., 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of N. Green St. with violation of protective order, first-degree burglary, intimidation with dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, possession of ammunition, felon in possession of firearm, going armed with intent and two counts of assault while displaying a weapon.
11:38 p.m. Sunday. Lacey Maxine Schakel, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Church St. with two counts of forgery and was served with a warrant.
11:38 a.m. Sunday. Lacey Maxine Schakel, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Church St. with fourth-degree theft and forgery.
Wapello Sheriff
10:27 p.m. Friday. Christopher Benge, 34, of Blakesburg, was arrested and charged in the 6700 block of River Road in Eldon with driving while barred.
9:50 p.m. Saturday. James Shilling, 46, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Hancock and Hammond in Ottumwa with driving while barred.
10:24 p.m. Saturday. Carlos Mendez, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on 73rd St. in Ottumwa with driving while barred.
12:03 a.m. Sunday. Juan Herrera, 18, of Richland, was arrested and charged at Highway 63 and River Road in Ottumwa with OWI.
2:34 a.m. Monday. Melanie Strayer, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.
Centerville Police
9:39 a.m. Friday. Mitchell John Keep, 42, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of N. Haynes Ave., Centerville, with controlled substance violation, drug tax stamp violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:20 p.m. Saturday. Victoria Nichole Fielding, 32, of Mystic, was charged in the 300 block of N. 12th St., Centerville, with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.