Ottumwa Police
2:47 a.m. Wednesday. Heather Leticia Berg, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with public intoxication.
7:57 a.m. Wednesday. Janna Marie Kirkman, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with driving while barred and no proof of insurance.
10:36 a.m. Wednesday. Zachary Lynn Shafer, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with violation of probation.
1:21 p.m. Wednesday. Todd Alan Zanoni, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Quincy Avenue and Albia Road with driving while barred.
3:41 p.m. Wednesday. Mark Derrick Easton, 53, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of Blackhawk Road.
4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three juveniles were charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5:08 p.m. Wednesday. Freddie Max Morrow Jr., 41, of Bloomfield, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
8 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was served with two warrants in the 100 block of South Moore Street.
9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two juveniles were charged in the 200 block of South Schuyler Street with assault causing bodily injury.
10:08 p.m. Wednesday. Rene Enrique Merida-Cano, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Market Street with assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts, fifth-degree theft and public intoxication.
12:51 a.m. Thursday. Mackson Souleng, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with OWI second offense.
7:46 a.m. Thursday. Jeremy Christopher McClurg, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue with three counts of sex offender registry violation.
10:29 a.m. Thursday. Terence Howard Hogg, 62, of Moulton, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
10:41 a.m. Thursday. Carrie Anne West, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Ransom Street with driving while barred, unsafe start, failure to stop, and operation without registration.
11:18 a.m. Thursday. John Edward Wilt, 55, of Pulaski, was charged in the 14000 block of Truman Street with dissemination of obscene material to a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor under 16.
12:42 p.m. Thursday. Amanda Dawn Warner, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
2:39 p.m. Thursday. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and was served with a warrant.
5:45 p.m. Thursday. William Braxton McCarroll, 26, of Agency, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
7:37 p.m. Thursday. Martin John Turney, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault.