Ottumwa Fire
9:54 a.m. Tuesday. False alarm in the 200 block of Adella St.
3:12 p.m. Tuesday. Chester Ave. and Ferry St. for fluid cleanup from vehicle accident.
4:55 p.m. Tuesday. Fluid cleanup in the 300 block of Lincoln Ave.
Medical calls: 10:38 a.m. Tuesday. Forest Ave. 11:01 a.m. Tuesday. Boone Ave. 6:37 p.m. Tuesday. Walnut Ave. 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Van Buren Ave. 7:13 p.m. Tuesday. Moore St. 3:25 a.m. Wednesday. Green St. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Church St. 6:12 a.m. Wednesday. Oak Ridge Road. 8 a.m. Wednesday. E. Pennsylvania Ave. 12:51 p.m. Wednesday. S. Ward St.
Ottumwa Police
7:02 a.m. Tuesday. Brandon John VanderPol, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of S. Webster St. with driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and operation without owner's consent.
9:12 a.m. Tuesday. Muhammad Rasheed Flowers, 25, of Burlington, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with contempt of court.
12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Jessica Lorena Jasso, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged on Cambridge Court with keeping prohibited animals.
12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Mark Austin Lord, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Golf Ave. with domestic assault simple.
4:32 p.m. Tuesday. Jedakyah Daniel Ponce, 24, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
5:35 p.m. Tuesday. Carlos Valasco Mendez, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of Court Road with felon in possession of firearm, driving while barred, possession of controlled substance and no SR 22 insurance.
8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Elizabeth Paola Jarvis, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
No time given, Tuesday. Melvin Harold Jones, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
Wapello Sheriff
4:02 a.m. Wednesday. Jason Liles, 42, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 4100 block of 48th Ave. in Eldon with driving while barred.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 6:53 p.m. Tuesday. S. 18th St., Centerville.
Appanoose Sheriff
10:01 a.m. Monday. Ryan James McCord, 40, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of S. Drake Ave. with an out of county warrant.
4:54 p.m. Monday. Jason Paul Hayes, 43, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with probation violation.