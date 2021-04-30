Ottumwa Fire
8:55 a.m. Thursday. Vehicle accident in the 500 block of Wildwood Drive.
Medical calls: 9:40 a.m. Thursday. North Weller Street. 10:12 p.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 10:39 p.m. Thursday. North Court Street. 10:42 p.m. Thursday. South Madison Avenue. 11:11 p.m. Thursday. West Second Street. 3:56 a.m. Friday. Gara Street. 4:46 a.m. Friday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 7:38 a.m. Friday. Greenwood Drive. 9:24 a.m. Friday. Lillian Street. 10:58 a.m. Friday. Venture Drive. 12:39 p.m. Friday. Morris Street. 12:57 p.m. Friday. Wabash Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
4:04 a.m. Thursday. Jennifer Ann Swailes, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and Grant Street with possession of controlled substance.
11:34 a.m. Thursday. Brian Lee Bolin, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with probation violation.
1:17 p.m. Thursday. Jose Luis Napoles, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with two counts of probation violation.
1:20 p.m. Thursday. LeAnna Lavon Eaton, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of East Main Street with dog license violation.
2:13 p.m. Thursday. Andrew Stephen Tucker, 27, of Keosauqua, was charged at Hayne Street and South Vine Street with public nudity/urination/defecation.
2:40 p.m. Thursday. Timothy Shane Steinback, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at Wildwood Drive and Highway 34 with driving while barred and failure to appear.
3:28 p.m. Thursday. Bryant Huerta Rizo, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
5:02 p.m. Thursday. Robert Maalon Sachen, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Wapello Street with third-degree theft.
5:02 p.m. Thursday. Kassandra Sue Carnahan, 3o, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Wapello Street with fifth-degree theft.
5:07 p.m. Thursday. Kassandra Sue Carnahan, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with second-degree theft.
10:06 p.m. Thursday. Michael David Madden, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1400 block of Albia Road.
10:06 p.m. Thursday. Donald Eugene Schermerhorn, 58, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1400 block of Albia Road.
No time given, Thursday. Ixelles Molebo Elombola, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
No time given, Thursday. Nestor Lizalde-Herrera, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Morris Street with restraint of animals and rabies vaccination required.