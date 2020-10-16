Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 38F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 38F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.