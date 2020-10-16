Ottumwa Fire
2:57 p.m. Thursday. Investigation in the 300 block of N. Van Buren Ave.
4:05 p.m. Thursday. Car accident in the 2800 block of N. Court St.
6:53 p.m. Thursday. Trash fire in the 1500 block of N. Elm St.
7:35 a.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 800 block of S. Adella St.
Medical calls: 12:56 p.m. Thursday. N. Ward St. 5:28 p.m. Thursday. W. 5th St. 6:48 p.m. Thursday. N. Marion St. 8:06 p.m. Thursday. S. Ward St. 8:22 a.m. Friday. W. Alta Vista Ave. 8:34 a.m. Friday. E. Highland Ave. 10:43 a.m. Friday. N. Quincy Ave. 11:36 a.m. Friday. W. 4th St. 1:57 p.m. Friday. E. Pennsylvania Ave. 2:39 p.m. Friday. W. Finley Ave. 2:53 p.m. Friday. Orchard St.
Ottumwa Police
3:50 a.m. Thursday. Timothy Lee Clawson, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of W. 5th St. with interference with official acts.
6:54 a.m. Thursday. Gerardo Victoria Ceja, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of E. Main St. with OWI second offense, delivery of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, drug tax stamp violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:10 a.m. Thursday. Craig Dee Smith, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with interference with official acts and driving under suspension.
2:15 p.m. Thursday. Anna La Vonn Otto, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of N. Moore St. with violation of protective order.
4:37 p.m. Thursday. Anthony Alan Rupe, 24, of Batavia, was charged in the 2800 block of N. Court Road with driving while revoked for OWI.
6:12 p.m. Thursday. Eli Matthew Kuster, 46, of Fairfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
Wapello Sheriff
3:11 p.m. Wednesday. Michael McSparen, 31, of Albia, was arrested and charged at Jefferson and 3rd streets in Ottumwa with driving under suspension, possession of Xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug tax stamp violation.
6:05 p.m. Wednesday. Traevyn Brinegar, 19, of Moulton, was arrested on four warrants for pretrial release revocation.
5:18 p.m. Thursday. Alek Smith, 28, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 8000 block of 73rd St. in Ottumwa with driving while barred.
1 a.m. Friday. Leigh Alafanso, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Iowa Ave. and Mable St. in Ottumwa with OWI, driving under suspension and open container.
Centerville Police
10:59 a.m. Thursday. Jill Marie Jones, 41, of Seymour, was charged in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville with fifth-degree theft and trespass.
4:05 p.m. Thursday. Felix Herrera, 26, of Centerville, was charged in the 600 block of N. Park Ave. in Centerville with first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault second offense.
Appanoose Sheriff
9:40 a.m. Tuesday. Rebecca Jane Flowers Moreland, 64, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with contempt of court.
3:07 p.m. Wednesday. Traevyn Brinegar, 19, of Moulton, was arrested in the 200 block of W. Van Buren St. in Centerville with an out of county warrant.