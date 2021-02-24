Ottumwa Fire
4:19 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to the 900 block of South Lillian Street.
Medical calls: 2:41 p.m. Tuesday. South Milner Street. 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. South Union Street. 4:22 p.m. Tuesday. Wabash Avenue. 5:59 a.m. Wednesday. South Lillian Street. 9:42 a.m. Wednesday. East Court Street. 11:06 a.m. Wednesday. North Court Street.
Ottumwa Police
9 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with assault.
9:35 a.m. Tuesday. Tajuan Dwanaz Harris, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
11:15 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged on Traxler Drive with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Heather Ann Gunnin, 40, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Kaylee Lynn Jones, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
No time given, Tuesday. James Michael Thomas, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue with assault on persons in certain occupations.
Centerville Police
11:36 a.m. Tuesday. Jesse Dean Oden, 45, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of Fair Street, Centerville, with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Jodi Marie Vanhoutan, 41, of Unionville, Missouri, was charged in the 300 block of East Maple Street with OWI, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Appanoose Sheriff
3:39 p.m. Sunday. William Henry Vandermark, 43, of Mystic, was charged in the 900 block of Willow Lane, Mystic, with probation violation.
9:18 a.m. Monday. William Henry Vandermark, 43, of Mystic, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of no contact order.