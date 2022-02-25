Ottumwa Police
9:23 a.m. Feb. 23. Colt John Ball, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, and was served with a warrant.
5:21 p.m. Feb. 23. Jeromy Scott Stevens, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
7:56 p.m. Feb. 23. Taylor Adrian Gerths, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Rochester Road with violation of protective order.
11:56 p.m. Feb. 23. Marquis Dushaun Bedford, 24, of Mount Pleasant, was served with two warrants at the Wapello County Jail.
2 p.m. Feb. 24. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
7:22 p.m. Feb. 24. Sheryl Ellen Davidson, 54, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 11000 block of Rutledge Road.