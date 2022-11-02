Ottumwa Police
1:19 p.m. Oct. 31. Corie Michael Smith, 32, of Memphis, Missouri, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with unauthorized use of a credit card and identify theft.
4:15 p.m. Oct. 31. Joshua Charles Taylor, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Morris Street with driving while barred.
6:50 p.m. Oct. 31. Rasky Kosy, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2300 block of East Main Street with first-degree robbery.
9:08 p.m. Oct. 31. Michael James Vitko, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and North Moore Street with public intoxication.
12:41 a.m. Nov. 1. Justin Dean Henderson, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
6:08 a.m. Nov. 1. Brenda Sue Robinson, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with trespass.
11:26 a.m. Nov. 1. Laura Leann Parker, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Milner Street and Hand Avenue with possession of controlled substance and drunk driving revocation.
6 p.m. Nov. 1. A juvenile was charged at Minneopa Avenue and West Finley Avenue with alcohol nuisance violation.
9:09 p.m. Nov. 1. Jeremy Alan Barton, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
9:09 p.m. Nov. 1. Rasky Kson Kosky, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with revocation of pretrial release condition.
