Ottumwa Fire
2:37 p.m. Thursday. Investigation in the 400 block of North Green Street.
Medical calls: 4:28 p.m. Thursday. Wildwood Park. 5:15 p.m. Thursday. East Main Street. 7:40 p.m. Thursday. West Second Street. 8:21 a.m. Friday. West Alta Vista Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
12:20 a.m. Thursday. Gary Lee Garlinghouse, 40, of Des Moines, was charged at Albia Road and Wildwood Drive with public intoxication and assault causing bodily injury.
1:45 a.m. Thursday. Kameron Michael Ades, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of South Milner Street with failure to appear.
3:44 a.m. Thursday. Jorge Luis Hernandez Jr., 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with six counts of failure to appear.
8:21 a.m. Thursday. Kevin Michael Ross, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Boone Avenue with public intoxication-drugs.
10:09 a.m. Thursday. Robert Taylor, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
2:35 p.m. Thursday. Kory Joe Derby, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Wildwood Drive with failure to appear.
2:45 p.m. Thursday. Dennis Dean Thompson, 68, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with trespass.
4:30 p.m. Thursday. Joanna Eidson-Thomas, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Iowa Avenue with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and fraudulent registration.
8:39 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:39 p.m. Thursday. Justin Cornelios Walden, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:18 p.m. Thursday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with public intoxication.
10:35 p.m. Thursday. Christopher Lee Eidson, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Third Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.