Ottumwa Police
9:56 a.m. Feb. 25. Kevin Christopher Stalder, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
10 a.m. Feb. 25. A juvenile was charged in the 400 block of South Webster Street with interference with official acts and possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
10 a.m. Feb. 25. Paige Lynette Kiefer, 20, of Hedrick, was charged in the 400 block of South Webster Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
10:10 a.m. Feb. 25. Gerardo Magana, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Webster Street with forgery.
12:30 p.m. Feb. 25. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
3:47 p.m. Feb. 25. Colt John Ball, 36, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 2500 block of North Court Street.
11:13 p.m. Feb. 25. Kaitlynn Marie Brown, 18, of Albia, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
11:13 p.m. Feb. 25. Tabitha Sky Hess, 18, of Albia, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
11:13 p.m. Feb. 25. Cali Rane Jourdan, 18, of Albia, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
11:13 p.m. Feb. 25. Kelley Allen Largent, 19, of Des Moines, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
11:13 p.m. Feb. 25. Michael Robert Perry, 20, of Pleasant Hill, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
11:13 p.m. Feb. 25. Skylar James Rus, 19, of Tracy, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
11:13 p.m. Feb. 25. Sophia Jean Sanford, 18, of Albia, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
11:13 p.m. Feb. 25. Three juveniles were was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
12:22 a.m. Feb. 26. Jennifer Valle, 32, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was charged in the 900 block of North Quincy Avenue with trespass.
12:23 a.m. Feb. 26. Arielle Dawn Robinson, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Third Street and North Green Street with OWI second offense.
12:45 a.m. Feb. 26. John David Last, 56, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue.
2 a.m. Feb. 26. James William Shilling, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with driving while barred.
11:22 a.m. Feb. 26. Gerardo Victoria Ceja, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and three counts of failure to appear.
7:10 p.m. Feb. 26. Kaiya Cherie Vokoun, 26, of Marshalltown, was served with a warrant in the 1100 block of Jay Street.
8:33 p.m. Feb. 26. Sara Jane Johnson, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with driving under suspension.
9:52 p.m. Feb. 26. Kellen Michael Crowder, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10 p.m. Feb. 26. Kyra Carlyn Ann Argo, 21, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
10 p.m. Feb. 26. Kamryn Renee Denham, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with possession of controlled substance.
10 p.m. Feb. 26. Cameron J Strayer, 32, of Centerville, was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
12:25 a.m. Feb. 27. Mitchell David Schlote, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
1:12 a.m. Feb. 27. Justin Dean Henderson, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with public intoxication.
1:16 a.m. Feb. 27. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
1:16 a.m. Feb. 27. Areli Yaneth Campos Nava, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
1:16 a.m. Feb. 27. Maria Corona, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
1:16 a.m. Feb. 27. Jose Saul Cortes Reyes, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
1:16 a.m. Feb. 27. Maximo Lopeaz, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
1:16 a.m. Feb. 27. Daniel Mendoza, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
1:16 a.m. Feb. 27. Eduardo Trejo Calderon, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
2:23 a.m. Feb. 27. Rodolfo Ramirez Reyes, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and North Washington Street with OWI.
8:44 a.m. Feb. 27. Timothy William Jackson, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of West Fourth Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:44 a.m. Feb. 27. Angelica Marie Smith, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of West Fourth Street with possession of controlled substance and driving under suspension.
11:07 a.m. Feb. 27. Ryan Jeffery Pherigo, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of West Mary Street with third-degree burglary.