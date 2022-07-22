Ottumwa Police
4:02 a.m. Wednesday. Nicole D. Goemaat, 38, of Blackwell, Oklahoma, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear and two counts of revocation of pre-trial release condition, and was served with four warrants.
11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Sandra Lynn Thomas, 69, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of public intoxication.
12:25 p.m. Wednesday. Whitney Ashton Calberg, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
12:25 p.m. Wednesday. Robert Wilson Geith Jr., 46, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was served with a warrant.
3:48 p.m. Wednesday. Erlin Ramirez-Gomez, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with trespass.
1:37 a.m. Thursday. Devin Andrew Beaulieu, 19, of Agency, was charged at East Second Street and South Union Street with OWI and possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
7:58 a.m. Thursday. Roger Dale Williams Jr., 34, of Albia, was charged in the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
3:45 p.m. Thursday. Tenson Iowan, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Herman Avenue with driving while barred and interference with official acts.
5:07 p.m. Thursday. William Robert Yeager, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with controlled substance violation.
7:24 p.m. Thursday. Joseph G. Muckenfuhs, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
10:46 p.m. Thursday. Erickson Clermond, 22, of North Lauderdale, Florida, was charged at South Ash Street and East Main Street with violation of protective order and public intoxication.
11:58 p.m. Thursday. Albert Nunley Jr., 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Taft Circle with violation of protective order.
