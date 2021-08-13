Ottumwa Fire
9:57 a.m. Thursday. False alarm on Oak Ridge Road.
11:53 a.m. Thursday. Canceled en route to Grand Avenue.
11:53 a.m. Thursday. Investigation on Grand Avenue.
1:44 p.m. Thursday. Vehicle collision at Highway 163 and Chillicothe Road.
1:18 a.m. Friday. Carbon dioxide detector investigation in the 500 block of Hamilton Street.
Medical calls: 12:03 p.m. Wednesday. East Mary Street. 3:35 p.m. Wednesday. West Main Street. 4:05 p.m. Wednesday. East Park Avenue. 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Johnson Avenue. 4:43 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 5:04 p.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 5:53 p.m. Wednesday. Taft Avenue. 9:07 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 9:14 p.m. Wednesday. North Ward Street. 12:03 a.m. Thursday. North Ward Street. 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Richmond Avenue. 4:11 a.m. Thursday. West Fifth Street. 8:25 a.m. Thursday. East Main Street. 9:26 a.m. Thursday. Roemer Avenue. 2:10 p.m. Thursday. South Madison Avenue. 3:06 p.m. Thursday. East Woodland Avenue. 5:27 p.m. Thursday. Elm Court. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. South Ransom Street. 7:08 p.m. Thursday. Williams Street and Weller Street. 8:26 p.m. Thursday. Ottumwa Street. 8:27 p.m. Thursday. Williams Street. 8:28 p.m. Thursday. South Union Street. 1:15 a.m. Friday. North Fellows Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
8:04 a.m. Tuesday. Christopher Lane Hale, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Minneopa Avenue with possession of a controlled substance.
9:49 a.m. Tuesday. Justin Patrick Connelly, 33, of Eddyville, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
1:34 p.m. Tuesday. Shane Allan Wilkins, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:22 p.m. Tuesday. Jason Maurice Smith, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ottumwa Street with enticing a minor under 13, sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree sexual abuse.
9:28 p.m. Tuesday. William Patrick Davis, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of West Second Street with public intoxication and was served a warrant.
12:32 a.m. Wednesday. Juan Jesus Gonzalez Jr., 26, of Pharr, Texas, was charged at the intersection of East Woodland Avenue and North Court Street with OWI.
9:09 a.m. Wednesday. Thomas James Martin, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Park Avenue with drunk driving revocation.
4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Jamison Grant Leathers, 36, of Hedrick, was charged at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and Gara Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:23 p.m. Wednesday. Phoenix David Cote, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Patricia Joy Groom, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with operation without registration, no proof of insurance and no valid license.
5:30 a.m. Thursday. Ricky Christopher Keaton, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Ferry Street with driving while barred.
6:54 a.m. Thursday. Jason Villalon, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Highway 63 and West Woodland Avenue with drunk driving revocation.
10:54 a.m. Thursday. Joel McDowell, 34, of Eldon, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of protective order.
11:44 a.m. Thursday. Joshua Charles Taylor, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with failure to appear.
12:43 p.m. Thursday. Travis Lynn Hudson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Frank Street with five counts of possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
2:02 p.m. Thursday. Gregory Alan Egan, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of North Quincy Avenue with public intoxication.
7:24 p.m. Thursday. Stephen Craig Johnson, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Green Street with driving while barred.
8:20 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree theft.
Appanoose Sheriff
3:39 p.m. Wednesday. Joshua Don Matthews, 33, of Centerville, was arrested for two warrants at the Wayne County Jail.