Ottumwa Police
2:40 p.m. Friday. A 27-year-old male was charged at Highway 34 and 63 with fourth-degree theft.
2:40 p.m. Friday. An 18-year-old female was charged at Highway 34 and West Wapello Street with fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5 p.m. Friday. A 47-year-old male was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with failure to appear.
5:20 p.m. Friday. A 44-year-old male was charged in the 700 block of West Fourth Street with driving while barred.
7:01 p.m. Friday. A 21-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
8:08 p.m. Friday. A 27-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of South Sheridan Avenue with driving while barred.
9:44 p.m. Friday. A 46-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
2:24 a.m. Saturday. A 41-year-old male was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with disorderly conduct.
4:11 p.m. Saturday. A 54-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
4:34 p.m. Saturday. A 60-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5 p.m. Saturday. A 39-year-old male was charged at Finley and Madison with drunk driving revocation.
6:19 p.m. Saturday. A 55-year-old female was charged on Chester Avenue with failure to appear, no proof of insurance, window tint violation and failure to render information/aid.
7:20 p.m. Saturday. A 52-year-old male was charged in the 600 block of North Ferry Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and driving while barred.
7:21 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old female was charged in the 1000 block of Lillian Street with driving while barred.
8:11 p.m. Saturday. A 39-year-old female was charged in the 100 block of South Moore Street with no SR 22 insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of controlled substance, open container, fraudulent use of registration and driving under suspension.
10:52 p.m. Saturday. A 39-year-old male was charged in the 700 block of Riverside Lane with possession of controlled substance and failure to appear.
11:46 p.m. Saturday. A 45-year-old female was charged in the 100 block of Jefferson Street with OWI.
1:22 a.m. Sunday. A 34-year-old male was charged on East Finley avenue with interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and probation violation.
2:29 a.m. Sunday. A 38-year-old male was charged at South Fellows Avenue and East Main Street with OWI.
8 a.m. Sunday. A 42-year-old female was charged in the 500 block of North Hancock Street with disorderly conduct.
10:31 a.m. Sunday. A 65-year-old male was charged in the 600 block of South Milner Street with domestic abuse assault.
12:20 p.m. Sunday. A 37-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of North Jefferson with violation of probation, escape from custody, failure to appear, and possession of controlled substance.
12:48 p.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of Hackberry with violation of no contact order.
3:02 p.m. Sunday. An 18-year-old female was charged in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street with violation of no contact order.
8:35 p.m. Sunday. A 36-year-old female was charged in the 200 block of North Davis Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and operation without registration.
8:40 p.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of North Davis Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
9:46 p.m. Sunday. A 41-year-old male was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with interference with official acts and trespass.
10:09 p.m. Sunday. A 35-year-old male was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with trespass.
10:36 p.m. Sunday. A 41-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with first-degree burglary.
