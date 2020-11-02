Ottumwa Fire
5:53 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 2500 block of Meadowdale St.
9:12 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 1000 block of Hackberry St.
12:18 p.m. Saturday. Canceled en route to 900 block of N. Court St.
3:45 p.m. Saturday. Fire alarm in the 400 block of N. Weller St.
4:28 p.m. Saturday. Car fire on the Highway 149 bridge.
5:39 p.m. Saturday. Elevator rescue in the 100 block of S. Union St.
6:24 p.m. Saturday. False alarm in the 300 block of Summit St.
10:08 p.m. Saturday. Car accident with injury at Benton and 2nd Streets.
1:28 a.m. Sunday. Smoke investigation at Branham Ave. and Herrmann Ave.
1:42 p.m. Sunday. False alarm in the 900 block of N. Quincy Ave.
5:29 p.m. Sunday. Canceled en route to 200 block of W. Golf Ave.
3:11 a.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in the 400 block of N. Weller St.
10:09 a.m. Monday. Canceled en route to 2400 block of E. Main St.
Medical calls: 4:23 p.m. Friday. E. Main St. 5:38 p.m. Friday. Oakridge Road. 6:52 p.m. Friday. N. Wapello St. 11:01 p.m. Friday. S. Ransom St. 11:33 p.m. Friday. S. Milner St. 4:14 a.m. Saturday. Queen Anne Ave. 4:42 a.m. Saturday. N. Foster Ave. 6:03 a.m. Saturday. Timberlane Heights. 8:21 a.m. Saturday. E. Rochester Road. 10:34 a.m. Saturday. S. Davis St. 2:11 p.m. Saturday. Venture Drive. 6:32 p.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 11:19 p.m. Saturday. W. 2nd St. 12:37 a.m. Sunday. Iowa Ave. 2:56 a.m. Sunday. S. Milner St. 5:17 a.m. Sunday. S. Madison Ave. 6:18 a.m. Sunday. Chester Ave. 8:58 a.m. Sunday. Lee Ave. 12:02 p.m. Sunday. S. Willard St. 12:38 p.m. Sunday. E. Court St. 3:32 p.m. Sunday. Chester Ave. 4:17 p.m. Sunday. E. Manning Ave. 5:16 p.m. Sunday. Jay St. 5:36 p.m. Sunday. E. Pennsylvania Ave. 9:03 p.m. Sunday. Summitt St. 1:36 a.m. Monday. W. 2nd St. 11:54 a.m. Monday. Herrmann Ave.
Ottumwa Police
3:25 a.m. Friday. Tamar Vaeshaw Williams, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. Mary St. and Sunnyside Ave. with public intoxication-alcohol.
10:40 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 1000 block of W. 2nd St. with prohibited acts.
12:12 p.m. Friday. Santiago Lechuga, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of N. Quincy Ave. with OWI first offense, striking fixtures and speeding.
12:33 p.m. Friday. Damon Wayne Lord, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of S. Moore St. with hosting a drug house, unlawful possession of prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:32 p.m. Friday. Julie Christy, 41, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 1700 block of E. 2nd St.
3:20 p.m. Friday. Michael James Vitko, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of E. 2nd St. with public intoxication.
10:17 p.m. Friday. Michael Allen Braswell, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of W. 2nd St. with second-degree theft.
1:48 a.m. Saturday. Alexis Dawn Magram, 22, of Fairfield, was charged at W. Main St. and S. Holt St. with OWI first offense.
2:38 a.m. Saturday. Eliseo Quintero, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. Main St. and S. Jefferson St. with OWI third or subsequent offense.
7:31 a.m. Saturday. David Byron Hermann, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2100 block of W. 2nd St. with violation of protective order.
8:05 a.m. Saturday. Emily Elizabeth Heckethorn, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at Lillian St. and Baldwin St. with two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid license.
10:13 a.m. Saturday. Jamie Purches, 26, of Oak Lawn, was charged in the 500 block of W. 4th St. with prohibited acts and disorderly conduct.
11:28 a.m. Saturday. Krista Nicole Ross, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of S. Iowa Ave. with probation violation, furnishing controlled substance to an inmate, and two counts of possession of controlled substance.
2:15 p.m. Saturday. Logan Shane Champ, 35, of Clive, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of protective order.
2:31 p.m. Saturday. Michelle Lea Hughes, 38, of Keosauqua, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft, providing false identification and failure to appear.
2:58 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged in the 6000 block of Ashland Road with fourth-degree theft.
9:40 p.m. Saturday. Two juveniles were charged at Clearview St. and Bonita Ave. with possession of controlled substance.
10:26 p.m. Saturday. Leroy James McClinton, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. 2nd St. and N. Benton St. with OWI first offense.
1:53 a.m. Sunday. A juvenile was charged on Highway 63 with OWI first offense and person under legal age.
2:58 a.m. Sunday. Anthony Carvel Hendrix, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Mclean St. with interference with official acts.
7:15 a.m. Sunday. Robert Charles Stanzel, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. 3rd St. and N. Benton St. with public intoxication-drugs.
12:08 p.m. Sunday. Thomas James Martin, 48, of Ottumwa, was served with three warrants in the 1700 block of E. 2nd St.
4:28 p.m. Sunday. Bertino Weires, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at N. Cherry St. and E. Plum St. with first-degree robbery.
7:02 p.m. Sunday. Manson Otto Eis, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of N. Weller St. with violation of protective order.
9:20 p.m. Sunday. Candace Smith, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of W. 3rd St. with failure to appear.
10:05 p.m. Sunday. A junveile was charged in the 200 block of E. Court St. with assault with injury aggravated.
No time given, Sunday. Edward Steven Feeney III, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of E. Main St. with two counts of failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
1:42 p.m. Friday. Dale Cosgrove Sr., 64, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 200 block of Richmond Ave., Ottumwa, with driving while barred.
2:43 p.m. Friday. Chad Houk, 36, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
4:24 p.m. Friday. Clark Barker, 60, of Blakesburg, was arrested and charged in the 200 block of S. 2nd St., Eddyville, with possession of marijuana, two counts of child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and on three outstanding warrants for pretrial relation violation and failure to appear.
4:57 p.m. Friday. Joey Scurlock, 51, of Albia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
2:18 p.m. Saturday. Gary Mooney Jr., 45, of Eldon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
11:07 p.m. Saturday. Jeremiah Marcum, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 1000 block of W. 2nd St. with criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
11:04 p.m. Sunday. Daniel Shepard, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to obey stop signs, speed, eluding, two counts of failure to appear, reckless driving, assault and violation of a protective order.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
10:27 a.m. Saturday. A business fire was reported in the 1200 block of S. 12th St., Centerville.
Medical calls: 8:58 a.m. Saturday. E. State St., Centerville. 10:38 p.m. Saturday. W. Garfield St., Centerville. 8:21 a.m. Sunday. S. 18th St., Centerville. 2:53 p.m. Sunday. N. Shamrock Lane, Centerville. 3:35 p.m. Sunday. S. Mikels Drive, Centerville. 10:48 p.m. Sunday. S. 18th St., Centerville. 5:50 a.m. Monday. N. 13th St., Centerville.