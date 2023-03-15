Ottumwa Police
2:45 a.m. March 10. A 39-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
3 a.m. March 10. A 38-year-old female was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
2 p.m. March 10. A 71-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of Plum Street with trespass.
7:55 p.m. March 10. A 25-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Ash Street with revocation of pretrial release.
8:42 p.m. March 10. A 37-year-old female was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with public intoxication.
10:29 p.m. March 10. A 23-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10:52 p.m. March 10. A 36-year-old male was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with violation of no contact order.
1:10 a.m. March 11. A 45-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of North Benton Street with failure to appear.
1:47 a.m. March 11. A 32-year-old male was charged in the 2600 block of North Court Road with willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault.
1:59 a.m. March 11. A 33-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with OWI.
2 a.m. March 11. A 32-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with failure to appear.
2:31 a.m. March 11. A 34-32-year-old male was charged in the 1500 block of East Main Street with providing false identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drug and failure to appear.
3:03 a.m. March 11. A 23-year-old female was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with public intoxication.
5:39 a.m. March 11. A 32-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of West Third Street with OWI second offense, drunk driving revocation, obstructing E911 and domestic abuse assault.
6:42 p.m. March 11. A 43-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
8:02 p.m. March 11. A 24-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with driving while barred.
9:48 p.m. March 11. A 27-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
11:24 p.m. March 11. A 19-year-old female was charged in the 300 block of South Davis Street with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
11:27 p.m. March 11. A 19-year-old male was charged in the 300 block of South Davis Street with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
3:11 a.m. March 12. A 19-year-old male was charged at East Main Street and South Jefferson Street with no valid license, possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age and OWI.
3:54 a.m. March 12. A 34-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with possession of controlled substance and public intoxication.
4:12 a.m. March 12. A 31-year-old male was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
6:28 p.m. March 12. A 38-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of Boone Avenue with public nudity/urination/defecation.
7:52 p.m. March 12. A 63-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
8:42 p.m. March 12. A 32-year-old was charged in the 200 block of Chilton Street with absence from custody and probation violation.
8:52 p.m. March 12. A 29-year-old male was served with a warrant n the 200 block of Chilton.
10:05 p.m. March 12. A 34-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of North Weller Street with driving while barred.
11:05 p.m. March 12. A 31-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue with first-degree harassment.
2:34 a.m. Monday. A 29-year-old female was charged at Tuttle Street and East Williams Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, OWI and possession of controlled substance.
2:49 a.m. Monday. A 47-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
5:09 a.m. Monday. A 45-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with assault causing bodily injury.
11:55 a.m. Monday. A 63-year-old was charged in the 500 block of Hughes Avenue with failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of weapon by felon, intent to deliver marijuana, intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served with a warrant.
4:01 p.m. Monday. A 46-year-old male was charged at Center Avenue and Meadow Street with driving while barred.
10:45 p.m. Monday. A 24-year-old male was charged in the 800 block of Hackberry Street with third-degree harassment.
