Ottumwa Fire
6:27 p.m. Thursday. Investigation in the 500 block of Leighton Street.
6:42 a.m. Friday. Fire investigation in the 500 block of Minneopa Avenue.
Medical calls: 3:38 p.m. Thursday. North Green Street. 6:38 p.m. Thursday. Venture Drive. 10:15 a.m. Friday. South Hancock Street. 1:24 p.m. Friday. West Finley Avenue. 1:48 p.m. Friday. South Moore Street.
Ottumwa Police
3:24 a.m. Thursday. Christopher David Hibblen, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and Kruger Street with OWI first offense.
7 a.m. Thursday. Earnest Wayne Davidson, 59, of Drakesville, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of protective order.
12:16 p.m. Thursday. David Allen Horvath, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft and was served a warrant.
2:59 p.m. Thursday. Robert Alan Large III, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with two counts of prohibited acts.
2:59 p.m. Thursday. James Leroy Walter Jr., 68, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with providing false identification, driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, and was served with two warrants.
11:40 p.m. Thursday. Two juveniles were charged in the 100 block of Grand Avenue with second-degree theft.
Wapello Sheriff
8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Keyen Reynolds, 24, of Agency, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of controlled substance, and second-degree theft.