Ottumwa Fire
12:26 a.m. Friday. Investigation in the 500 block of Waverly Avenue.
12:58 a.m. Saturday. Investigation in the 400 block of Wildwood Drive.
1:46 p.m. Saturday. Vehicle collision in the 700 block of East Highland Avenue.
4:03 a.m. Sunday. Trash fire in the 300 block of South Iowa Avenue.
5:39 a.m. Sunday. Garage fire in the 700 block of Pocahontas Street.
11:53 a.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of South Ash Street.
12:09 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of South Van Buren Avenue.
3:13 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 800 block of West Main Street.
3:53 p.m. Sunday. Public service in the 600 block of Adella Street.
4:59 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 1000 block of Center Avenue.
7:10 p.m. Sunday. Public service in the 100 block of South Union Street.
11:08 p.m. Sunday. Electrical issue in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
8:40 a.m. Monday. Grass fire at Emma Street and 120th Avenue.
12:34 p.m. Monday. Unattended bonfire in the 100 block of Blackhawk Road.
1:52 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in the 200 block of South Ward Street.
Medical calls: 7:24 a.m. Friday. North Wapello Street. 9:19 a.m. Friday. West Fourth Street. 9:39 a.m. Friday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 8:32 p.m. Friday. West Keota Street. 11:26 p.m. Friday. Mable Street. 8:10 a.m. Saturday. Appanoose Street. 10:24 a.m. Saturday. West Second Street. 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Cory Drive. 2:06 p.m. Saturday. Weaver Drive. 4:13 p.m. Saturday. Church Street. 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Burrhus Street. 6:43 p.m. Saturday. North Iowa Avenue. 8:17 p.m. Saturday. North Fellows Avenue. 12:02 a.m. Sunday. North Court Street. 7:48 a.m. Sunday. East Rochester Street. 9:52 a.m. Sunday. North Jefferson Street. 11:19 a.m. Sunday. Oakridge Road. 11:31 a.m. Sunday. Tuttle Street. 12:32 p.m. Sunday. Grandview Avenue. 12:36 p.m. Sunday. Wabash Avenue. 3:46 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 7:10 p.m. Sunday. Madison Avenue. 12:13 a.m. Monday. Albia Road. 7:39 a.m. Monday. East Vine Street. 8:42 a.m. Monday. West Williams Street. 10:19 a.m. Monday. South Schuyler Street. 12:53 p.m. Monday. Mary Street and Ferry Street.