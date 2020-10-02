Ottumwa Fire
6:31 p.m. Thursday. Car accident in the 1400 block of Airport Road.
8:18 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint in the 700 block of S. Lillian St.
5:30 p.m. Friday. False alarm in the 1000 block of N. Quincy Ave.
Medical calls: 6:38 p.m. Thursday. S. Schuyler St. 7:10 p.m. Thursday. W. Mary St. 7:33 p.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 9:10 p.m. Thursday. Cass St. 9:10 p.m. Thursday. Chaft Circle. 9:34 p.m. Thursday. Vine and Main St. 2:46 a.m. Friday. E. Maple Ave. 3:36 a.m. Friday. N. Walnut Ave. 6:41 a.m. Friday. S. Iowa Ave. 7:24 a.m. Friday. Roemer Ave. 8:22 a.m. Friday. Hayne St. 9 a.m. Friday. W. Mary St. 12:27 p.m. Friday. First St. Ext.
Ottumwa Police
1:11 a.m. Thursday. Kameron Michael Ades, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at McKinley Ave. and Albia Road with violation of protective order.
10:35 a.m. Thursday. Clayton Dean Burkman, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of N. Fellows Ave. with domestic assault simple.
4:34 p.m. Thursday. Devin Dean Besco, 29, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 900 block of Sheffield St.
4:53 p.m. Thursday. Ammy Ann Dennison, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of E. Rochester Road with robbery.
8:34 p.m. Thursday. Jellendy Jableke, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:48 p.m. Thursday. Kurt Lane Brumbaugh, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Waverly with violation of protective order.
Centerville Police
12:05 p.m. Thursday. Jerrad Paul Firth, 31, of Centerville, was charged in the 1400 block of S. 22nd St., Centerville, with contempt of court.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 4:49 p.m. Thursday. W. Madison St., Centerville. 5:14 p.m. Thursday. S. 18th St., Centerville.