Ottumwa Fire
8:43 p.m. Friday. Vehicle accident in the 1800 block of Albia Road.
5:32 a.m. Saturday. Vehicle accident at Mary St. and Moore St.
5:30 p.m. Saturday. Vehicle accident with injuries in the 500 block of E. Main St.
4:12 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 400 block of Osceola St.
Medical calls: 2:25 p.m. Friday. K Ave. 6:04 p.m. Friday. S. Elm St. 9:30 p.m. Friday. E. Main St. 11:44 p.m. Friday. Albia Road. 3:42 a.m. Saturday. W. Main St. 5:26 a.m. Saturday. Swartz Drive. 8:28 a.m. Saturday. Oak Meadow Drive. 9:20 a.m. Saturday. W. Finley Ave. 9:26 a.m. Saturday. S. Willard St. 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Venture Drive. 2:11 p.m. Saturday. Keota St. 3:35 p.m. Saturday. W. Mary St. 8:54 p.m. Saturday. Indian Trial Road. 10:27 p.m. Saturday. Crestview Ave. 8:25 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Ave. 8:46 a.m. Sunday. S. Madison Ave. 8:53 a.m Sunday. Main St. 9:07 a.m. Sunday. S. Madison Ave. 9:33 a.m. Sunday. S. Madison Ave. 10:18 p.m. Sunday. Crestview Ave. 12:48 a.m. Monday. S. Davis St. 2:03 a.m. Monday. S. Madison Ave. 2:35 a.m. Monday. Mcpherson Ave. 7:07 a.m. Monday. Alta Vista Drive. 7:58 a.m. Monday. W. 2nd. St. 11:42 a.m. Monday. N. Court St.
Ottumwa Police
6:46 a.m. Friday. Karri Jo Wabasha, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Van Buren Ave. with failure to appear.
7:25 a.m. Friday. Todd Dean Schultz, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of W. 2nd St. with probation violation.
8:16 a.m. Friday. Beau Garrett Jones, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of S. Willard St. with probation violation and failure to appear.
9:07 a.m. Friday. Michael Lee Thomas, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at S. Schuyler St. and W. Wilson St. with driving while barred.
9:56 a.m. Friday. Kamryn Renee Denham, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Cooper Ave. with probation violation.
10:17 a.m. Friday. Kevin Newton Skinner, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. Main St. and S. Benton St. with driving while barred.
11:19 a.m. Friday. Shane Henry Jarr, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of N. Court St. with parole violation.
1:13 p.m. Friday. Donna Darlene Logan, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Ave. with probation violation.
1:31 p.m. Friday. Clifton David William Dye, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of W. 2nd St. with public intoxication-drugs.
2:21 p.m. Friday. Mason Dean Jaques, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and Osceola St. with forgery.
2:22 p.m. Friday. Matthew Edwin Cook, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and Osceola St. with third-degree theft.
3:54 p.m. Friday. Johnny Ramirez, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Clinton Ave. with failure to appear.
5:16 p.m. Friday. Michael Anthony Davis, 29, of Country Club Hills, Illinois, was charged in the 500 block of Church St. with interference with official acts.
9:05 p.m. Friday. Keyen Lee Reynolds, 23, of Agency, was charged in the 1800 block of Albia Road with OWI second offense and driving while barred.
12:20 a.m. Saturday. Alan Garcia, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged on Sussex Place with public intoxication-alcohol.
4:42 a.m. Saturday. James Dean Smith, 52, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 900 block of Church St.
12:15 p.m. Saturday. Austin C. Isom, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Church St. with parole violation.
1:35 p.m. Saturday. Gregory Allen Showalter, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged on Bell Drive with six counts of failure to appear and served with a warrant.
2:35 p.m. Saturday. Diana Lynne Taylor, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Milner St. with occupying a placarded dwelling.
3:05 p.m. Saturday. Larry Michael Kauffold, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Main St. with nine counts of failure to appear.
9:13 p.m. Saturday. Alex Keith Graham, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Farm Credit Drive with OWI first offense.
9:53 p.m. Saturday. Ross Thomas Cobler, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with unlawful possession of a prescription drug and prohibited acts (simulated).
11:14 p.m. Saturday. Jesse James Clawson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at Burrhus St. and N. Adella St. with driving while barred.
1:36 a.m. Sunday. Gabriel Anthony Moreno, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. Finley Ave. and Shaul Ave. with OWI first offense.
2:20 a.m Sunday. Anthony Joseph Myles, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at N. Court and Alta Vista with OWI first offense.
8:44 a.m. Sunday. Johnny Lee Walker, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at S. Ward St. and E. Mary St. with driving under suspension.
1:55 p.m. Sunday. Robert Edward Taylor Jr., 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Milner St. with occuping a placarded dwelling.
2:59 p.m. Sunday. Joanna Edison-Thomas, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of W. Finley Ave. with failure to appear.
3:12 p.m. Sunday. Clifton David William Dye, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at N. Court St. and E. 2nd St. with public intoxication-drugs.
4:45 p.m. Sunday. Jason Maurice Smith, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Albia Road with public intoxication-drugs.
5:18 p.m. Sunday. Beth Mae Johnson, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Main St. with trespass.
11:24 p.m. Sunday. Fuji Titus, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church St. with trespass.
Wapello Sheriff
10:11 a.m. Thursday. Joseph Slack, 58, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sex offender registry violation.
12:02 a.m. Sunday. Stephen C. Johnson, 49, of Eldon, was arrested and charged in the 7900 block of Cliffland Road in Ottumwa with driving while barred.
7:35 p.m. Sunday. Dakota Flinn, 28, of Blakesburg, was arrested and charged in the 13000 block of 60th St. in Ottumwa with public intoxication.