Ottumwa Police
12:30 a.m. Friday. Michael Austin Baxter, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Albia Road with disorderly conduct and littering.
8:30 a.m. Friday. Shawna Lee Forney, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Hancock Street with driving while barred and failure to appear.
11:50 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged at South Milner Street and West Keota Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:46 p.m. Friday. Patricia Khounnasenh, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
5 p.m. Friday. Kenson Anthony Thomas, 19, of Blakeslee, Pennsylvania, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft and possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
5 p.m. Friday. Samuel Earl Thomas, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft and possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
8:56 p.m. Friday. Patience Renee Dugger, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of failure to appear.
9:40 p.m. Friday. Jose Edgar Castellanos, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Mclean Street with driving while barred.
1:12 a.m. Saturday. Nicholas Gene Wallace, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Wapello Street with OWI second offense and failure to appear.
2:17 a.m. Saturday. Blake Jacob Rominger, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at Greenwood Drive and Hackworth Street with OWI and possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
9:06 a.m. Saturday. Derek James Overturf, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of South Hancock Street with driving while barred.
10:08 a.m. Saturday. Marissa Fawn Ash, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Vine Street and North Willard Street with failure to appear and was served with a warrant.
10:46 a.m. Saturday. Felix Spaivy, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Webster Street and West Keota Street with driving under suspension and providing false identification information.
11:40 a.m. Saturday. Jacob Andrew Barnett, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with forgery.
12:22 a.m. Sunday. Zane David Wade Kracht, 23, of Rose Hill, was charged in the 300 block of Osceola Street with public intoxication.
3:06 a.m. Sunday. Jesus Eugenio Trejo, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Moore Street with OWI.
9:11 a.m. Sunday. Joshua Michael Wabasha, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Cooper Avenue with failure to appear.
3:30 p.m. Sunday. Aurelio Cardero Guevara, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with domestic abuse assault.
7:02 p.m. Sunday. Tracy Wade Cottrell, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Madison Avenue with driving under suspension.
