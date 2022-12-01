Ottumwa police
8:30 a.m. Nov. 29. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
2:53 p.m. Nov. 29. Walter Leon Denham, 42, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 700 block of East Finley Avenue with three counts of failure to appear.
3:40 p.m. Nov. 29. Christian D. Martinez, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Second Street with violation of probation.
5:30 p.m. Nov. 29. Patience Renee Dugger, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Church Street with two counts of failure to appear.
5:59 p.m. Nov. 29. Robert Arthur Ekwall, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Manning Avenue with public nudity and interference with official acts.
1:56 a.m. Nov. 30. Colt John Ball, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
1:56 a.m. Nov. 30. Kendra Jean Ward, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with disorderly conduct.
2:33 p.m. Nov. 30. Manuel Orlando Merida, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Second Street with fifth-degree theft.
6:55 p.m. Nov. 30. Taylor Adrian Gerths, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with two counts of violation of probation.
