Ottumwa Fire
2:12 p.m. Friday. Investigation in the 2800 block of North Court Street.
4:58 p.m. Friday. House fire in the 1000 block of Boone Avenue. No damage total available.
5:33 p.m. Friday. Canceled en route to Center Avenue.
10:19 a.m. Saturday. Investigation at the intersection of Highway 63 and Mary Street.
11:50 a.m. Saturday. Assisted the police department at the intersection of River Drive and Green Street.
1:16 p.m. Saturday. Citizen complaint in the 1900 block of Greenwood Drive.
1:55 p.m. Saturday. Driftwood brush fire at the intersection of Mary Street and Highway 64 near the Des Moines River.
8:21 p.m. Saturday. Trash fire in the 900 block of Lillian Street.
1:10 a.m. Sunday. Lift assist on West Finley Avenue.
4:32 a.m. Sunday. False alarm on Venture Drive.
4:36 a.m. Monday. Lift assist on Wildwood Drive.
Medical calls: 12:22 a.m. Friday. South Ransom Street. 3:46 a.m. Friday. North Court Street. 6:49 a.m. Friday. North Fellows. 12:51 p.m. Friday. South Madison Avenue. 1:32 p.m. Friday. North Court Street. 1:53 p.m. Friday. East Main Street. 2:05 p.m. Friday. Albia Road. 3:10 p.m. Friday. Lee Avenue. 6:57 p.m. Friday. East Mary Street. 7:31 p.m. Friday. Fourth Street. 7:32 p.m. Friday. Madison Avenue. 1:31 a.m. Saturday. Madison Avenue. 4:29 a.m. Saturday. North Court Street. 9:26 a.m. Saturday. Madison Avenue. 10:01 a.m. Saturday. South Milner Street. 10:03 a.m. Saturday. Greenwood Drive. 12:24 p.m. Saturday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 4:45 p.m. Saturday. North Ward Street. 5:01 p.m. Saturday. Church Street. 9:25 p.m. Saturday. Truman Street. 9:56 p.m. Saturday. Lillian Street. 10:42 p.m. Saturday. South Adella Street. 12:23 a.m. Sunday. Gladstone. 7:56 a.m. Sunday. East Alta Vista Avenue. 1:52 p.m. Sunday. Waverly Avenue. 2:37 p.m. Sunday. Glenwood Drive. 3:10 p.m. Sunday. East Rochester Road. 5:54 p.m. Sunday. Sheffield Street. 6:03 p.m. Sunday. North Green Street. 6:51 p.m. Sunday. North Court Street. 8 p.m. Sunday. West Finley Avenue. 10:39 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 11:14 p.m. Sunday. Russell Street. 1:43 a.m. Monday. East Williams Street. 2:15 a.m. Monday. Greenwood Drive. 11:28 a.m. Monday. East Rochester Road. 11:40 a.m. Monday. Hayne Street. 1:03 p.m. Monday. Oak Meadow Drive.
Ottumwa Police
2:22 p.m. Friday. Jazzmyn Michaela Cain, 27, of Ottumwa, was cited in the 700 block of North Jefferson Street for trespass.
2:59 p.m. Friday. Mark Simmers, 46, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 300 block of West Second Street for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
4:43 p.m. Friday. Christopher Lee Cox, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Hancock Street with public intoxication.
6:07 p.m. Friday. Darien Kashan Howard, 33, of Rock Island, Illinois, was arrested in the 700 block of North Fellows for violation of probation.
7:16 p.m. Friday. Casey Lee Grove, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Ellis Avenue with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
10:20 p.m. Friday. Shaina D. Gilbert, 37, of Unionville, was arrested in the 1900 block of Venture Drive for third-degree theft.
1:14 a.m. Saturday. OC Davis Jr., 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Frank Street with public intoxication.
1:20 a.m. Saturday. Dergeline Casseus, 28, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the intersection of North Court Street and East Woodland Avenue. Marc J.B. Cheri, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the same location for possession of a controlled substance.
9:15 a.m. Saturday. Scott Lee Puffinbarger, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of North Birch and Plum streets with fifth-degree theft.
6:21 p.m. Saturday. Casey Lee Grove, 39, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 300 block of West Second street for third-degree harassment and reckless driving.
12:24 a.m. Sunday. Kevin Dale Hewitt, 57, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1300 block of Vaughn Drive for second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
5:24 a.m. Sunday. Albert Otto Hunger, 44, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 100 block of Was Second Street.
8:09 a.m. Sunday. Cody Allen Surber, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Second Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Wapello County Sheriff
No time given, Sept. 7. Zachary Shafer, 23, of Ottumwa, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
No time given, Wednesday. Alexandria Grubb, 24, of Ottumwa, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
No time given, Wednesday. Cody Surber, 26, of Ottumwa, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
No time given, Thursday. Jesse Clawson, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested for driving under suspension, driving while barred, elude, reckless driving and speeding and arrested on warrants for operation without registration, unsafe passing, driving while barred, eluding, and failure to appear.
No time given, Friday. Shawna Fowler, 42, of Ottumwa, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order.
No time given, Friday. Bryan Down, 31, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Centerville Police
11:58 a.m. Sept. 4. Brandon Lee Gooden, 40, of Centerville, was arrested at the intersection of 248th Avenue and Highway 2 for violation of probation.
11:11 a.m. Sept. 7. Tony Michael Clark, 34, of Centerville, was arrested in the 700 block of North 13th Street for first- and second-degree harassment.
3:28 p.m. Sept. 7. Kevin William Long, 32, of Mystic, was arrested int he 1100 block of West Van Buren Street with third-degree burglary.
8:13 p.m. Sept. 7. Jennifer Dawn Snyder, 48, of Centerville, was cited in the 700 block of North 13th Street with trespass.
10:06 p.m. Sept. 7. Ashley Joy Fisher, 18, Knob Noster, Missouri, was arrested in the 700 block of West Franklin Street for possession of a controlled substance.
10:31 p.m. Wednesday. Jeremy Lynn Foglesong, 45, of Centerville, was arrested in the 1600 block of South 20th Street for domestic assault and fifth-degree theft.
9:51 p.m. Friday. Madison Nicole Hukriede, 19, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of North 12th Street with public intoxication.
12:43 a.m. Saturday. Lane Robert McDannald, 21, of Livonia, Missouri, was arrested at the intersection of 540th Street and Highway 5 for operating while intoxicated and carrying a weapon while intoxicated.
Appanoose County Sheriff
3:50 a.m. Sept. 5. Nicholas Dominic Kahoe, 29, of Albia, was arrested in the 23800 block of Highway J18, Moravia, for operating while intoxicated.
3:52 p.m. Sept. 7. Michael Joe Bails, 38, of Moravia, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street in Centerville with operating while intoxicated.
3:45 p.m. Wednesday. John Paul Miller, 40, of Cincinnati, was arrested in the 29000 block of Highway T20 for assault.