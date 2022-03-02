Ottumwa Police
1:09 a.m. Monday. Desiree Maria Banda, 28, of Eldon, was charged in the 200 block of Marion Street with OWI third offense and drunk driving revocation.
4:22 a.m. Monday. Andrew George Mills, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Cherry Street and Locust Street with driving while barred.
10:30 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of alcohol on school property.
9:58 p.m. Monday. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with trespass.
11:04 p.m. Monday. Cody Allen Surber, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Finley Avenue with failure to appear.
9:46 a.m. Tuesday. Cameron Emery Mietzner, 26, was charged in the 400 block of North Madison Avenue with escape from custody and served with a warrant.
2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Two juveniles were charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with fifth-degree theft.
8:35 p.m. Tuesday. Makenzie Renae Mull, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
9:31 p.m. Tuesday. Rejeff Soram, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with public intoxication.
Wapello Sheriff
Feb. 26. Jacob Lewis, 35, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.
Feb. 27. Maurice Hogan, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for sex offender registry violation, violation of parole, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
Feb. 27. Shawn Rupe, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with OWI.
Appanoose Sheriff
7:03 p.m. Monday. Richard Leigh Schrodt, 33, of Numa, was charged in the 200 block of Main Street North, Numa, with two counts of failure to appear.
Centerville Police
10:33 a.m. Monday. Shayne Lee Hughes, 38, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of West Water Street, Centerville, with second-degree sexual abuse, sexual assault with no injury and second-degree harassment.
9:11 p.m. Monday. Shaun Rene Saldana, 42, of Centerville, was charged in the 23000 block of Highway 5, Centerville, with driving while barred.
11:33 p.m. Monday. Troy Michael Micetich, 51, of Centerville, was charged at 17th Street and East Sheridan Avenue with violation of no contact order and possession of drug paraphernalia.