Ottumwa Police
11 a.m. Jan. 13. Jacob Andrew Barnett, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with second-degree theft and forgery.
11:38 a.m. Jan. 13. Thomas Charles Lambert, 19, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue.
7:02 p.m. Jan. 13. Stephen Patrick Craig, 51, of Oskaloosa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
8 p.m. Jan. 13. Thomas Edward Bozeman, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Mary Street with persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
9:23 p.m. Jan. 13. Sherry Lynn Young, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Hancock Street and Queen Anne Avenue with failure to appear.
12:47 a.m. Jan. 14. Katherine Maree White, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with driving while barred, operation without registration and no proof of insurance.
2:31 a.m. Jan. 14. Tracy Wade Cottrell, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Boone Avenue with two counts of failure to appear.
11:34 a.m. Jan. 14. Kimberly Anne Faoro, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Boone Avenue with drunk driving revocation.
12:34 p.m. Jan. 14. John Ansel Amburn, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Willard Street with driving while barred, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
1:48 p.m. Jan. 14. Shawn Michael Westfall, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Adams Avenue with violation of protective order.
1:48 p.m. Jan. 14. Shawn Ann Wilson, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Adams Avenue with violation of protective order.
11:45 p.m. Jan. 14. Joshua Charles Lee Taylor, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of West Mary Street with possession of controlled substance and driving while barred.
2:47 a.m. Jan. 15. Mauricio Lopez Arevalo, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with OWI, driving on right hand side of road and no valid license.
4:07 a.m. Jan. 15. Jackie Ray Harland, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Tuttle Street with three counts of probation violation.
1:44 p.m. Jan. 15. Jeremiah Tyler Hart, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with possession of controlled substance.
5:27 p.m. Jan. 15. Lora Celesta Frueh, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with OWI second offense.
8:34 p.m. Jan. 15. Kaylea Whitney Shelton, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of West Mary Street with domestic abuse assault.
9:15 p.m. Jan. 15. Michael Ryan Lippincott, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at Gladstone Street and North Ferry Street with driving while barred.
9:51 p.m. Jan. 15. James Michael Vaughn, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue with domestic abuse assault display or use of weapon, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
7:32 a.m. Monday. Shawna Lee Forney, 29, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue.
8:09 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with assault.
11 a.m. Monday. Christopher Russell Shepherd, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Herrman Avenue with assault on persons in certain occupations, failure to appear and interference with official acts.
5 p.m. Monday. Rachael Lorenza Austin, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and Mcpherson Avenue with trespass and public intoxication.
12:06 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 1200 block of East Mary Street with disorderly conduct.
2 p.m. Tuesday. Storm Hunter Babcock, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of parole.
3:43 p.m. Tuesday. William Blayne Johnston, 33, of Fremont, was charged in the 500 block of North Ash Street with violation of no contact order.
4 p.m. Tuesday. Leona Christine Turner, 36, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of South James Street.
7:45 p.m. Tuesday. James William Shilling, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and Evergreen Street with driving while barred and was served with a warrant.
10 p.m. Tuesday. Denisha Shaelynn Dean, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with persons under legal age.
10 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with persons under legal age.
