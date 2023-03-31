Ottumwa Police
12:02 a.m. Monday. A 31-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
2:24 a.m. Monday. A 25-year-old female was charged in the 100 block of Bonita Avenue with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
2:33 p.m. Monday. A 46-year-old male was served with a warrant in the 800 block of Albia Road.
2:33 p.m. Monday. A 37-year-old female was served with a warrant in the 800 block of Albia Road.
4 p.m. Monday. A 42-year-old male was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with probation violation.
5:46 p.m. Monday. A 25-year-old female was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
10 p.m. Monday. A 47-year-old male was served with a warrant in the 300 block of South Davis Street.
1:12 p.m. Tuesday. A 23-year-old female was served with a warrant in the 400 block of Elmdale Avenue.
4:12 p.m. Tuesday. A 20-year-old male was charged at Mary and Milner with possession of firearm and driving while barred.
5:45 p.m. Tuesday. A 53-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of West Main Street with operation without registration, no valid license, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
7 p.m. Tuesday. A 33-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with revocation of pretrial release.
10:15 p.m. Tuesday. A 42-year-old male was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with possession of controlled substance and driving while barred.
12:23 a.m. Wednesday. A 54-year-old male was served with a warrant in the 100 block of Palmetto Avenue.
1:43 a.m. Wednesday. A 25-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
2:07 a.m. Wednesday. A 22-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with possession of controlled substance, driving while barred and OWI second offense.
10:15 a.m. Wednesday. A 44-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
6:45 p.m. Wednesday. A 23-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:40 p.m. Wednesday. A 47-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of North Graves Street with public intoxication, first-degree harassment and domestic abuse assault.
2:15 p.m. Thursday. A 36-year-old male was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
6:50 p.m. Thursday. A 21-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
8:19 p.m. Thursday. A 31-year-old female was charged in the 700 block of Riverside Lane with failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.