Ottumwa Fire
4:52 p.m. Sunday. Investigation in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
6:33 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint in the 500 block of South Pocahontas Street.
7:55 a.m. Monday. Fluid cleanup at the intersection of North Court Street and Woodland Avenue.
3:23 p.m. Monday. Investigation in the 2000 block of Marilyn Road.
Medical calls. 4 a.m. Friday. Davis Street. 7:55 a.m. Friday. Chester Avenue. 8:20 a.m. Friday. Chester Avenue. 10:16 a.m. Friday. South Davis Street. 10:24 a.m. Friday. Albia Road. 11:54 a.m. Friday. Wabash Street. 1:13 p.m. Friday. Chester Avenue. 3:46 p.m. Friday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 5:06 p.m. Friday. West Second Street. 5:38 p.m. Friday. North Wapello Street. 8:18 p.m. Friday. East Fourth Street. 9:40 p.m. Friday. North Marion Street. 12:51 a.m. Saturday. South College Street. 9:02 a.m. Saturday. Bryan Road. 9:09 a.m. Saturday. West Second Street. 9:19 a.m. Saturday. East Alta Vista Avenue. 1:39 p.m. Saturday. West Fifth Street. 6:30 p.m. Saturday. West Finley Avenue. 6:32 p.m. Saturday. North Pocahontas Street. 3:44 a.m. Sunday. East Rochester Street. 11:40 a.m. Sunday. East Vine Street. 12:10 p.m. Sunday. Washington Avenue. 4:50 p.m. Sunday. South Moore Street. 6:02 p.m. Sunday. Boone Avenue. 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Theatre Drive. 10:07 p.m. Sunday. East Fourth Street. 2:50 a.m. Monday. Chester Avenue. 8:41 a.m. Monday. North Moore Street. 9:24 a.m. Monday. Monroe Street. 9:55 a.m. Monday. North Quincy Avenue. 10 a.m. Monday. North Quincy Avenue. 2:45 p.m. Monday. West Finley Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
No time given, Wednesday. Spencer Dean Johnson, 21, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
3:28 a.m. Wednesday. Nathan H. Robinson, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1800 block of West Second Street for violation of a no-contact/protective order.
6:05 a.m. Wednesday. Allen Wayne Griffiths, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of North Green Street and East Park Avenue for domestic abuse assault.
4:44 p.m. Wednesday. Randi Kay Hanrahan, 31, of Oskaloosa, was arrested in the 300 block of West Second Street for second-degree theft.
7:33 p.m. Wednesday. Alexander Botello, 18, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of North Milner Street and Richmond Avenue for driving while barred.
7:41 p.m. Wednesday. Shane Andrew Reinier, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 300 block of West Second Street for two counts of violation of probation.
8:46 p.m. Wednesday. Bruce Wayne Nord, 41, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and North Milner Street for drunk drive revocation.
2:50 a.m. Thursday. Rachael Lorenza Austin, 46, of Ottumwa, was cited in the 1100 block of Lillian Street for public intoxication.
3:13 a.m. Thursday. Hannah R.C. Garber, 25, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1400 block of West Finley Avenue for operating while under the influence, no valid license, no proof of insurance, operation without registration and interference with official acts.
9 a.m. Thursday. Two juveniles of Ottumwa were arrested in the 800 block of Chester Avenue for fifth-degree theft and person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products.
10:50 a.m. Thursday. Two juveniles were arrested in the 500 block of East Second Street for disorderly conduct.
2:34 p.m. Thursday. Anthony D. Pryor, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 800 block of North Jefferson Street for willful injury and domestic abuse assault.
4:22 p.m. Thursday. Alexandrea R. Willey, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 block of West Finley Avenue for violation of order of protection.
4:36 p.m. Thursday. Eric Daniel Jessop, 18, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1300 block of East Mary Street for violation of order of protection.
5:04 p.m. Thursday. Floyd Eugene Loving, 57, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 300 block of West Second Street for failure to appear.
8:54 p.m. Thursday. John Joseph Hartman, 48, of Ottumwa, was cited in the 1000 block of East Main Street with public intoxication.
9 p.m. Thursday. Sara Dawn Brown, 39, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of Second and Market streets for forgery.
1:06 a.m. Friday. Jacqueline Rada Setser, 45, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 600 block of East Fourth Street for driving while barred.
2:08 a.m. Friday. Paw Kpru, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 800 block of West Mary Street for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
2:30 a.m. Friday. Beth Leanne Browning, 38, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of South Ward and East Mary streets for driving while barred.
3:10 a.m. Friday. Leroy James McClinton, 39, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 block of North Ward Street for interference with official acts.
8:59 a.m. Friday. John Gary Ladehoff, 45, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Court Street for failure to appear.
9:29 a.m. Friday. Kevin Lee Spoelstra, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of East Wilson and South Davis streets for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:15 a.m. Friday. Tanya Lynn Hancock, 37 of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 800 block of North Quincy Avenue for third-degree burglary and public intoxication.
1:13 p.m. Friday. John Ansel Auburn Jr., 20, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 900 block of Center Avenue for driving under suspension and domestic abuse assault display or use of weapon.
1:24 p.m. Friday. Jennifer M. Wiseman, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of East Main Street and South Iowa Avenue for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:30 p.m. Friday. Denikos Trez Hawkins, 31, no town given, was arrested in the 200 block of West Second Street for possession of a controlled substance.
2:23 a.m. Saturday. Devin Michael Fry, 21, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 2500 block of Northgate Street for possession of a controlled substance. Pacey R. Spangenburg, 21, of Sigourney, was arrested there for operating under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
4 a.m. Saturday. Bradley Dale Edgington, 42, of Ottumwa,was arrested at the intersection of North Adella and Hamilton streets for revocation of pretrial release condition.
4:22 a.m. Saturday. Fernix Salle, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 block of East Court Street for failure to appear.
6:25 a.m. Saturday. Sapporo Matauto, 36, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 800 block of South Davis Street for operating while under the influence.
11:05 a.m. Saturday. Montana F. Harland, 23, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 900 block of Boone Avenue for domestic abuse assault and disorderly conduct.
4:29 p.m. Sunday. Kenneth Eugene Mourton, 62, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at the intersection of South Milner and West Mary streets.
6:01 p.m. Sunday. Paul Dana Truitt, 66, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 400 block of North Marion Street for operating while under the influence.
8:20 p.m. Sunday. A juvenile was cited in the 300 block of West Second Street for providing false identification information.